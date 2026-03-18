Guardian Angel Basset Rescue’s Basset Ball

Join Guardian Angel Basset Rescue for its biggest fundraiser of the year—the annual Basset Ball! The evening begins with appetizers as you browse our extensive silent auction, featuring something for everyone: kitchen gadgets, home décor, apparel, jewelry, and—of course—plenty of basset- and dog-themed treasures.

A delicious meal will be served before we kick off our exciting live auction, showcasing one-of-a-kind items and unforgettable experiences. Enjoy great food, great company, and a great cause—this is a night you won’t want to miss!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the dress code?

While we call it the Basset Ball, this is not a formal ball or gala. Dressy casual attire is perfect!

What if I don’t know anyone at the event?

GABR supporters are some of the most friendly and welcoming people you’ll meet. You’ll quickly make new friends and bond over your shared love of the basset breed.

I can’t attend but still want to help—what can I do?

There are many ways to support our auction! You can donate an item, make a monetary donation, or share the event on social media. Every bit of support helps—and GABR is always grateful.