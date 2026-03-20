High pesticide-use counties often have higher-than-average late-stage cancer rates

Seventy-one percent of counties that spray the most glyphosate have late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma incidence rates above the national average, according to a new data analysis from the advocacy group Food and Water Watch.

Last month, Investigate Midwest, in partnership with the Pulitzer Center’s StoryReach U.S. Fellowship, published an investigation that found 60% of the top 500 counties for pesticide use had overall cancer rates above the national average.

Food and Water Watch’s data analysis, which also found that most high-pesticide-use counties had cancer rates above the national average, included late-stage diagnosis, the stage of many plaintiffs who have sued large agricultural companies over cancer diagnoses.

The analysis looked at the top 20% of counties for glyphosate use and found that most were in the upper Midwest. Nearly three out of four of those counties had late-stage cancer rates higher than the national average.

Nearly 100,000 lawsuits have been settled by pesticide makers, most by Bayer, the maker of Roundup, a glyphosate-based herbicide.

“A lot of the strongest cases that are able to make it into litigation are the more aggressive, late-stage (cases),” Amanda Starbuck, a researcher with Food & Water Watch, told Investigate Midwest.





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This article first appeared on Investigate Midwest and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.