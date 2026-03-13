Giannoulias Announces 2026 Summer Job Program

Paid Opportunities Available for High School, College, Trade School and Graduate Students

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office is now accepting applications for its fourth annual summer job program.

Approximately 120 paid positions are available for college, trade school and graduate students, as well as graduating high school seniors who will be enrolled in college or trade school in the fall. A limited program is also available for 25 high school students ages 16 and older. Positions are offered across the Secretary of State’s 25 departments and at DMV facilities throughout the state.

“Our summer job program gives students a chance to gain real-world experience while supporting the essential services our office provides to Illinois residents,” Giannoulias said. “Participants build practical skills, earn money and get an inside look at how public service can make a difference in their communities.”

Along with building job and people skills for students, the program bolsters the office’s customer service efforts during the busy summer months.

Positions are available at Secretary of State facilities in Chicago, the surrounding suburbs, Springfield and locations throughout downstate Illinois. High school students earn $17 per hour, while college and trade school students earn $18 per hour. Graduate and law school students in select contractual positions earn $25 per hour.

Applications will be accepted beginning March 12, 2026, at ilsos.gov/summerjobs. Applicants must submit a resume, completed application and a cover letter describing their interest in working at the Secretary of State’s office. Applicants may list up to three preferred work locations.

Summer employees can begin their employment as early as May 18, 2026.