Free options and resources for preparing and filing taxes in 2026
IR-2026-38, March 20, 2026
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers who still need to file their 2025 federal tax returns that free options and resources are available on IRS.gov. Whether taxpayers prefer to prepare their own returns or need assistance, IRS.gov offers secure electronic filing options. E-filing remains the fastest and most secure way to file a tax return.
“IRS Free File demonstrates the IRS’s commitment to providing taxpayers an easy and secure way to prepare and file their federal tax return at no cost,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano. “Free assistance and information is also available to taxpayers through other means as well, including VITA/TCE, MilTax, and IRS.gov.”
IRS Free File available on IRS.gov
Many taxpayers can prepare and file their federal tax returns for free using IRS Free File, available only through IRS.gov. The IRS Free File program is a public-private partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance, a coalition of tax preparation software companies.
Taxpayers whose adjusted gross income is $89,000 or less can use guided tax preparation software at no cost.
Benefits of using IRS Free File guided tax software include:
- Multiple products to choose from.
- Step-by-step guidance through simple questions.
- Accurate calculations.
- Some providers offer free state tax preparation and filing.
Taxpayers must begin their return from the IRS Free File page on IRS.gov to ensure free access.
Those taxpayers who are comfortable preparing their own tax returns can use IRS Free File Fillable Forms regardless of income.
Free help with tax preparation
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- Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly: IRS-certified volunteers provide no-cost tax preparation for eligible taxpayers.
- MilTax: Active-duty and reserve military members, including the U.S. Coast Guard, and certain veterans can prepare and e-file federal and up to five state tax returns for free through this Department of Defense program.
Free IRS resources
IRS.gov offers tools and information to help taxpayers file accurately and on time:
- How to File Your Taxes: Step by Step. A guide to completing Form 1040.
- Let Us Help You. A central hub for filing and payment resources.
- One, Big, Beautiful Bill Provisions. Information on tax law changes that may affect refunds or tax liability.
- Where’s My Refund?. Refund status updates for a current-year return are generally available around 24 hours after e-filing, or 6 weeks or more for returns sent by mail.
- Pay Electronically. Secure and fast payment options.
Helpful tips for taxpayers
- Create an IRS Individual Online Account. Available 24/7 to view tax records, check refund status, and communicate securely with the IRS.
- Use direct deposit for refunds. The IRS encourages direct deposit to receive refunds faster and more securely. The IRS is phasing out paper tax refund checks under the executive order, Modernizing Payments To and From America’s Bank Account.
- Open a bank account if needed. Visit the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the National Credit Union Locator Tool to find out more. Veterans may explore the Veterans Benefits Banking Program for options. Taxpayers should verify their routing and account numbers before filing.
- Watch out for tax scams and fraud. Learn how to recognize and report tax-related scams.
More information
**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.
- How to use the Find Your Trusted Partner Tool (IRS YouTube video)
- How to create an account to use IRS Free File Fillable Forms (IRS YouTube video)
- Publication 17, Your Federal Income Tax