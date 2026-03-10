Euchre Tournament Fundraiser – Saturday, March 21st

The South Wilmington Grade School Parents Club is hosting a Euchre Tournament on Saturday, March 21st, at Rury’s in South Wilmington. Registration begins at 5:00 pm, with play starting at 6:00 pm. The entry fee is $25 per person, and participants will have plenty of chances to win with raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing, a Liquor Pull, and more. Players can pre-register by calling 815-237-2281. Come enjoy a fun night of cards while supporting a great cause! For more information, contact the South Wilmington Grade School.