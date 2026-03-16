March 14 Girls Track:

Saturday the Lady Trojans competed in the Bradley-Bourbonnais invite at Olivet. Chloe Biros had a PR time in the mile, good enough for a great 4th place finish. June Woods had another strong 400 meter dash for 6th place. Chloe Leithliter had a PR time in both the 60 meter dash and 200 meter dash. The 4×400 relay of Delaney Boucher, Isabella Kelleher, Izzy Hakey, and June Woods took 7th place with a new PR time. Emma Eggenberger also took 7th place in the shot put with a new PR throw.

The Lady Trojans competed in the U High Lady Indoor Invitational at the IWU track in Bloomington. The meet was very competitive with most of the schools were 2A or 3A squads. We like the challenges. The team had one girl, June Woods, earn a 6th place medals where she cut 2 seconds of her indoor 400m time. indoor personal bests were turned in by Chloe Leithliter (60m), Chloe Biros (800m), Kailyn Haggard (shot put), and Delaney Boucher (triple jump). The 4×200 relay (Leithliter, Boucher, Belle Kelleher, Lizzy Hakey) ran a time of 2:00.58 which was 9 seconds faster than the performance in the 2025 meet. Our next meet will be Saturday at the BBCHS Invitational at Olivet Nazarene U. which starts at 9:00 am.

The Trojans opened up the 2026 season with strong performances from many athletes in a meet that had 3 Class A teams in the 15 team event. Scoring for the Lady Trojans in individual events were June Woods (2nd 400), Delaney Boucher (400 5th), Mikayla Chambers (2nd 800), Chloe Biros (3rd 1600), and Emma Eggenberger (7th shot). The 4×200 (Boucher, Izzy Hakey, Chloe Leithliter, Belle Kelleher finished 7th while the 4×400 squad (Boucher, Woods, Hakey, Nicole Schimdt) came in 6th place. Individual placers on the boys side were Graham Meister (1st shot), Joe Faris (2nd 800) and Tysen Walker (2nd 400). The 4×400 team (Faris, Walker, David Allen, McKay Gleeson) finished in 6th. Michael Leithliter turned in strong performances in the long jump, 60, and 200 with little practice. Belle Kelleher and Chloe Leithliter produced fine races in the 60 and 200. Nicole Schimdt’s PR in the 800 and her split in the 4×400 was heartwarming to see.