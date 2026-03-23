The Dwight varsity baseball team suffered a tough home opening was at the hands of Fieldcrest by a score of 6 to 4. Even though the Trojans fell behind 5–0 and mustard only two hits in the game by Joey Starks and Jacob Wilkey, Trojans battle back and scored four runs in the sixth inning to make the game close. Jake boogie pitched well in defeat throwing four innings and collecting three strikeouts at one walk. Dwight‘s next game is Tuesday at Streator Woodland

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The Dwight Trojan baseball team opened up their season with a 13–3 loss at Herscher. Dwight was ahead 3–2 after four innings, but then an eight run fifth inning put the game out out of hand. Joey Starks pitched well in the defeat throwing three innings, allowing three runs five strikeouts in two walks. Maddux Delong had 2 key hits While scoring one run and knocking in another. Evan Cox also had a Rbi double. Asher Kargle also added a double. The Trojans next game is at home on Monday versus Fieldcrest 4:30