The Dwight Lions Club donated $820 to the Dwight EMS department for the purchase of a new AED to be placed at one of our parks for emergency life saving use.

The estimated cost of the new equipment is $1,640 and the club donated half of this amount. The device will be placed in a locked box at the park and a caller will call 911 and can then get access to the medical unit for use.

Eric Stewart, left, a member of Lions Club, and Dustin Campbell, Dwight EMS Director, are shown exchanging the check in the picture.