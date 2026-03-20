Softball: The softball team opened their season against Prairie Central, falling 7–4 in a competitive matchup. Madi Ely led the way in the circle with 11 strikeouts, while Taylor Heath added 5 of her own. The offense showed strength behind key contributions from Sarah Parker, Madi Ely, and Taylor Heath, and aggressive base running from McKenna Woodcock helped generate runs.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Dwight
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Prairie Central
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|10
|2
Batting
|#
|Athlete Name
|Avg
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|GS
|Team Totals
|.259
|30
|27
|4
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Raegan Brown (So)
|.333
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Madison Ely (Sr)
|.667
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Taylor Frobish (Sr)
|.000
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Taylor Heath (Sr)
|.000
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Sarah Parker (Sr)
|.667
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|16
|Breanna Scott (Fr)
|.000
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|M. Woodcock (So)
|.500
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|E. Hansen (Fr)
|.000
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Dorothy Wilson (Sr)
|.000
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Caroline Wilson (Fr)
|.000
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pitching
|#
|Athlete Name
|ERA
|W
|L
|W%
|APP
|GS
|CG
|SO
|SV
|NH
|PG
|Team Totals
|7.00
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Madison Ely (Sr)
|8.40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|Taylor Heath (Sr)
|3.50
|0
|0
|1
|0