Softball: The softball team opened their season against Prairie Central, falling 7–4 in a competitive matchup. Madi Ely led the way in the circle with 11 strikeouts, while Taylor Heath added 5 of her own. The offense showed strength behind key contributions from Sarah Parker, Madi Ely, and Taylor Heath, and aggressive base running from McKenna Woodcock helped generate runs.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Dwight 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 4 7 0 Prairie Central 0 0 3 0 2 1 1 7 10 2

Batting

Pitching