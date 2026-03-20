Softball: The softball team opened their season against Prairie Central, falling 7–4 in a competitive matchup. Madi Ely led the way in the circle with 11 strikeouts, while Taylor Heath added 5 of her own. The offense showed strength behind key contributions from Sarah Parker, Madi Ely, and Taylor Heath, and aggressive base running from McKenna Woodcock helped generate runs.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Dwight 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 4 7 0
Prairie Central 0 0 3 0 2 1 1 7 10 2

Batting

# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI 2B 3B HR GS
Team Totals .259 30 27 4 7 4 2 0 0
3 Raegan Brown (So) .333 3 3 0 1 1 0 0 0
4 Madison Ely (Sr) .667 4 3 1 2 3 1 0 0
7 Taylor Frobish (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Taylor Heath (Sr) .000 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Sarah Parker (Sr) .667 4 3 1 2 0 1 0 0
16 Breanna Scott (Fr) .000 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
18 M. Woodcock (So) .500 4 4 2 2 0 0 0 0
19 E. Hansen (Fr) .000 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Dorothy Wilson (Sr) .000 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0
22 Caroline Wilson (Fr) .000 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

Pitching

# Athlete Name ERA W L W% APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 7.00 0 0 1 0
4 Madison Ely (Sr) 8.40 0 0 1 0
9 Taylor Heath (Sr) 3.50 0 0 1 0
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