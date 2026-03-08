The 8th grade Lady Mavericks became regional champions last night as they took on the Joliet Laraway Lancers and defeated them in two matches 25-16 & 25-23. It was great to see such an intense game with a whole lot of energy! The girls fought hard from beginning to end.

They will play Monday night for the sectional title against Morton Grove @ 6pm @ MVK.

Pictured front row left to right: Harper Simmons, Kayla Cole, Laci Bryant, Keira Cole & Charlotte Murphy.

Top left to right: Head Coach Macy McDowell, Avery Bauer, Kenley Kruger, Lyla Wilkinson, Maisie Hunt, Allie Prohaska & Assistant Coach Alanna Reeder.