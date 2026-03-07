Back row: Asst Coach Nina Siano, Coach Heather Muzzarelli, Mia Frig, Autumn Hencinski, Mya Rodriguez, Kinley Delk, Milia Garcia, Coach Lauren Vitko, Assist Coach Grace Vitko Front Row: Mia Olson, Addie Slegl, Kenzie Christensen, Sadie Farrero, Anna Woodworth, Cece Vitko

The 7th Grade GSWB Tigers are State Bound! The team defeated Dolton Roosevelt in two sets 25-12, 25-10. They will now travel to Brimfield High School this Friday to take on Buffalo Tri-City in the first round of the State Finals!

Congratulations to Sadie Farrero for earning the Outstanding Sportsmanship pin for the Sectional match and Kenzie Christensen who earned the Sportsmanship Pin last week at the Regional Championship.

Congratulations Tigers!

Sadie Farrero – Outstanding Sportsmanship Sectional Championship





Kenzie Christensen – Sportsmanship Pin Regional Championship