The Woman’s Club of Kankakee is now accepting applications for their scholarship program. These scholarships are for Kankakee County graduating seniors based on outstanding academic record and leadership, financial need, and goals to graduate from a post-secondary institution. Applications and complete information can be obtained from your high school’s Guidance Office or emailing the CoTmmittee Chair, Bonnie Brewer, at bstbrewer@hotmail.com. Deadline to apply is March 15, 2026.N

The General Federation of Women’s Club is an International Woman’s Organization, dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Founded in 1890, The GFWC, has grown to over 60,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state, the District of Columbia, and more than eight countries. GFWC members work in their own communities to support the arts, preserve natural resources, advance education, promote healthy lifestyles, encourage civic involvement, and work toward world peace and understanding.