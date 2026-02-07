We Need Your Help!

Many Dwight residents and people from the surrounding area know Guardian Angel Basset Rescue because of our presence in the Dwight Harvest Day Parade—affectionately known as “The Waddle.” Others may recognize us because of our beautiful park located in Dwight along the historic Old 66 Mother Road. But what we really want you to know is what we do every single day.

Every dog breed has its own rescue. Some operate under breed clubs, while others—like Guardian Angel Basset Rescue—establish their own 501(c)(3). We did just that in 1998. Since then, we have taken in thousands of Basset Hounds who needed to be rehomed for a variety of reasons or were pulled from overcrowded shelters.

We do not “house” our Bassets at our Dwight facility. Instead, they are placed in foster homes throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri, where they are evaluated before adoption. Our foster families provide food, a fenced yard, and a loving home. Guardian Angel Basset Rescue covers all veterinary care.

Occasionally, we are contacted about situations that require extraordinary help—like the rescue we are currently committed to. An elderly gentleman in Arkansas recently lost his wife and can no longer care for his 12 Basset Hounds. The challenges are many: the number of dogs involved, the distance, and the conditions they have lived in. The dogs have spent their lives in a double-wide trailer, have never been outside, and have not received vaccinations in over two and a half years.

Through our out-of-state contacts, we have partnered with a shelter near this gentleman. They are working with us to pick up all 12 dogs, vaccinate them, spay/neuter them, and transport them to St. Louis. We are hoping to bring them into Illinois the week of February 2nd. All of these dogs are friendly and beautiful Bassets.

WE NEED YOUR HELP!

Our established foster homes are currently full. Boarding costs can be up to $40 per dog, per day—plus veterinary expenses. If you are interested in fostering, transporting, donating pet beds or blankets, or helping in any way, please contact me at emmy@bassetrescue.org or call/text 815-228-5452. You can also visit our website at www.bassetrescue.org.

I guarantee that by helping these dogs, you will not only touch their lives—but the lives of the families who eventually adopt them.

That’s what we do.

Thank you all!

Emmy Little, CDO & Intake