United Airlines to Begin Service to Chicago at CIRA: Announces Multiple Daily Flights from BMI to ORD

[Bloomington, IL] – The Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) is excited to welcome United Airlines back to Bloomington. In a move to enhance connectivity to more domestic communities and strengthen its Midwest hub at O’Hare Airport (ORD), United has announced multiple daily flights from Bloomington to Chicago. The new service begins May 7, 2026.

“We are thrilled to increase connectivity between Bloomington-Normal and Chicago with new daily nonstop service,” said Mark Weithofer, United’s Managing Director of Domestic Network Planning. “United offers more direct service from O’Hare than any other airline – providing travelers in Bloomington greater access to 222 destinations around the world.”

The expansion of the United network at CIRA will have four daily flights, seven days a week, from Bloomington to Chicago.

Central Illinois Regional Airport Authority Chair, Alan Sender, said, “We are delighted to welcome United Airlines back to CIRA. The frequent daily service to Chicago will give our regional customers schedule options and access to United’s customer experience and robust network of domestic and international destinations, making flying from CIRA more convenient than ever.” Tickets will be available starting January 29, 2026.







The Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal (CIRA) has free parking, easy access, and a convenient location off Rt. 9 East in Bloomington, CIRA provides air service to and from the world into central Illinois. For more information about CIRA, visit www.cira.com or find us on Facebook (FlyCIRA), Instagram (flycira), and Twitter @FlyCira.