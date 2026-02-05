What does that mean?

6 talented cardboard sculpting students have earned the honor to compete with the Illinois High School Art Exhibition Art Ed Connected and over 20 + high schools in Illinois LIVE from noon to 2 pm today in this intense sculpting contest. It is similar to Iron Chef, where they are given specific ingredients and a prompt to sculpt with a time limit. It will get intense!

Watch Us LIVE

We are inviting the public to watch us LIVE through Facebook. Feel free to stream us and add positive comments to help encourage the teams.

Sculpting Artists