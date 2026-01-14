Feb 19 Dwight vs Ottawa Marquette – Regional Championship
Dwight Varsity 56
Marquette Varsity 65
The Lady Trojans fell short in Regional Championship game vs Marquette on Thursday night, 56-65.
Mikayla Chambers lead the way with 15 points, 7 rebounds, Sophie Buck chipped in 12 points, 5 rebounds and Addy Sulzberger had 10 points, 7 rebounds. The Lady Trojans finished their season 22-12.
Feb 16  Seneca vs Wilmington

                       1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish      11    8   14   13    46
Wilmington   14     7   15   11   47
Leading Scorers
Gaysen Provance  12
Tessa Krull             10
Camryn Stecken      7
Emma Mino             6
13-18 (4-3)
Feb 16 Dwight vs Amboy – Regional Round 2
Dwight Varsity 55
Amboy Varsity 52
The Lady Trojans came away with a nice win against Amboy on Monday night in the second round of Regionals, 55-52.
Dwight was lead by Ryan Bean with 19 points and 5 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers 18 points and 8 rebounds, Makayla Wahl-Seabert 13 points and 5 rebounds, and Sophie Buck 5 points, 3 rebounds.
The Lady Trojans will take on Ottawa Marquette on Thursday night at 6 pm at Amboy for the Regional Championship.
Feb 14  Dwight vs Putnam County – Regionals
Dwight Varsity 56
Putnam County Varsity 19
The Lady Trojans defeated Putnam County on Saturday in the first round of Regionals to improve their season record to 21-11. Dwight was lead by Mikayla Chambers with 21 points and 8 steals, Sophie Buck 7 points and 6 rebounds, and Makayla Wahl-Seabert chipped in 7 points.
The Lady Trojans are headed to Amboy on Monday (2/16) to take on Amboy at 7:30pm in the 2nd round of Regionals.
Good luck Lady Trojans!
Feb 14 GSW vs Marquette

The Lady Panthers lost to Ottawa Marquette in the first round of the regionals by a score of 58-43.

The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms and Ellie Marquez with 12 points each, while Madison Wright added 9.
The Panthers finish their season with a record of 8-24
Feb 12  Dwight vs Coal City
Dwight Varsity 64
Coal City Varsity 42
The Lady Trojans had a great win on Senior night beating Coal City, 64-42.
Mikayla Chambers 27 points, 8 steals
Ryan Bean 12 points, 8 rebounds
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 11 points, 5 rebounds
Sophie Buck 9 points, 8 rebounds.
The Lady Trojans ended their regular season with a 20-11 record. They will host Putnam County this Saturday morning at 10am for first round of Regionals.
Feb 12  GSW vs Grant Park

The Panthers lost to Grant Park in their final game of the RVC tournament, 43-27. The Panthers were led by Ellie Marquez with 11 points while Maddie Simms added 9.

The Panthers will play at home on Saturday at 3pm for their first round game against Ottawa Marquette.
Feb 11 Seneca vs Reed Custer

                        1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish       12   10  18   12    52
Reed Custer   10     7  13   12   42
Leading Scorers
Tessa Krull             16
Emma Mino            12
Graysen Provance  11
Elsa Douglas            7
Kylee Rowley           6
13-17 (4-3)
Next Up Regionals Monday 2/16 at Home vs Wilmington 7:30
Feb 10  Dwight vs Wilmington
Dwight Varsity 42
Wilmington Varsity 44
Mikayla Chambers 22 points, 8 rebounds
Sophie Buck 6 points, 6 rebounds
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 6 points, 4 rebounds
The Lady Trojans are now 19-11 on the season. They host Coal City for Senior Night this Thursday. JV starts at 5:30 followed by Varsity.
Dwight JV 33
Wilmington JV 26
Elizabeth Hansen 12 points
Stella Turner 7 points
Feb 9  Seneca vs Plano

                     1   2   3   4   Total

Lady Irish    15  8  13  11   47
Plano          10  10  17  12  49
Leading Scorers
Emma Mino           12
Tessa Krull             12
Graysen Provance 11
Elsa Douglas          7
12-17 (4-3)
Next up Wednesday 2/11/26 @ Reed Custer 5:30 JV start – Varsity after
Feb 9  GSW vs Momence

The Lady Panthers defeated Momence tonight by a score of 49-19. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 17 points, followed by Lilyan Eddy with 10 and Ellie Marquez with 8.

The Panthers will next play on Thursday night in the RVC Tournament
Feb 7  Dwight vs Flanagan 
Dwight Varsity 46
Flanagan Varsity 38
Dwight Lady Trojans got a win on the road to move their record to 19-10.
Ryan Bean had a double double with 18 rebounds and 10 points and reached her 1,000 career rebound.
Mikayla Chambers had 21 points and 7 rebounds followed by Addy Sulzberger with 5 points.
The Lady Trojans host Wilmington on Tuesday, February 10th with JV game starting at 5:30 followed by Varsity game.
Feb 5 Dwight vs Midland
Dwight Varsity 46
Midland Varsity 53
The Lady Trojans took a conference loss to Midland on Thursday night, 46-53.
Mikayla Chambers lead with 18 points, Makayla Wahl-Seabert chipped in 13 points, followed by Shay Sulzberger with 8 points.
The Lady Trojans are now 18-10 overall and 4-3 in conference play. Dwight travels to Flanagan Saturday morning at 10am for a Varsity game only.
Dwight JV 42
Midland JV 35
Elizabeth Hansen 10 points
June Woods 8 points
Shay Sulzberger 8 points
Feb 5  Seneca vs Marquette

1    2     3     4    Total

Lady Irish      10   16   23   20   69
Marquette       8    8     10   13   39
Leading Scorers
Emma Mino              18
Graysen Provance    16
Tessa Krull                 11
Camryn Stecken         9
Elsa Douglas              6
12/16 ( 4-3)
Next Up Monday 2/9/26 @ Plano 5:30 JV start.  Varsity after

 

Feb 5  GSW vs Grant Park

The Lady Panthers lost to Grant Park 37-32. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms and Kaylee Tousignant with 10 points each while Ellie Marquez added 6.

The Panthers will play at home on Monday night against Momence.

 

Feb 3   Senca vs Henry

1      2      3      4     Total

Lady Irish    15   11     8      8      42
Henry           11    6     11      3      31
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance    14
Tessa Krull                   8
Emma Mino                  6
11-16 (3-3)
Next up Thursday 2/5 vs Marquette. Senior Night
On Varsity game starting at 5:30. Senior recognition before the game

 

 

Feb 3  Dwight vs GSW

Dwight Varsity 52
Gardner 37
The Lady Trojans beat Gardner at home last night, 52-37.
Mikayla Chambers lead the team with 28 points and 7 steaks, Ryan Bean had 9 points and 12 rebounds, Sophie Buck chipped in 5 points and 4 assists, and Makayla Wahl-Seabert had 5 points.
The Lady Trojans are now 18-9 and travel to Midland on Thursday night for a conference game.

Leading the Panthers were Maddie Simms with 18 points and Madison Wright with 8.

The Panthers will play at home on Thursday night against Grant Park.

 

Feb 2   GSW vs Illinois Lutheran

The Lady Panthers defeated Illinois Lutheran tonight by a score of 50-16. Ellie Marquez led the Panthers with 13 points, followed by Lilyan Eddy with 11 and Madison Wright and Kaylee Tousignant each adding 10.

The Panthers play tomorrow night at Dwight. 

Feb 2   Seneca vs Newark

                      1     2     3     4    Total

Lady Irish     16   20   13   11     60
Newark         2     7     2       4     15
Leading Scorers
Tessa Krull               16
Graysen Provance   15
Camryn Stecken       11
Marlie Lissy                5
Gracie Smith              5
10-16 (2-3)
Next Up Tuesday 2/3/26 @ Henry  JV starts at 5:30 Varsity after
Jan 31  Seneca vs Monticello

                     1      2      3    4     Total

Lady Irish      9    13     4     19    45
Monticello     14    8     9     16     47
Leading Scoreres
Graysen Provance     23
Camryn Stecke            8
Emma Mino                  5
Next up 2/2/26 Newark at home 5:30 Varsity only
Jan 30  Seneca vs Dwight 
Dwight Varsity 60
Seneca Varsity 67
The Lady Trojans trailed by 22 at the end of the 3rd quarter and fought back hard 4th quarter to outscore Seneca 23-11, but fell short and took a conference loss, 60-67.
Dwight was lead by Mikayla Chambers with 26 points, 5 steals, and 4 assists. Ryan Bean chipped in 13 points and 5 rebounds.
The Lady Trojans are now 17-9 overall and 4-2 in conference play. They will host Gardner next Tuesday, February 3rd.
Dwight JV 35
Seneca JV 21
Shay Sulzberger had 14 points.
Jan 29   Seneca vs Dwight

                   1     2    3     4    Total

Lady Irish   15   15   26  11     67
Dwight        12   10   12  26    60
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance      44  –  School Record (Previous school record was 39 points by C. Kaufmann ’86 & V. Hutfles ’92)
Camryn Stecken           5
9-15 (2-3)
Next Up Saturday 1/31 at Seneca Shootout vs Monticello 2:30
Schedule attached for shootout at Seneca
Jan 29 GSW vs Beecher

The Lady Panthers lost to Beecher tonight, 65-16. Lilyan Eddy led the Panthers with 7 points, while Ellie Marquez added 5.

The Panthers next play on Monday night at Illinois Lutheran.
Jan 28 GSW vs Wilmington

The Lady Panthers lost to Wilmington by a score of 47-30. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 13 points, Ellie Marquez with 6 and Madison Wright with 5.

The Panthers will play again tomorrow night at Beecher.
Jan 27   Dwight vs Roanoke
Dwight Varsity 47
Roanoke Varsity 61
Despite leading at halftime 32-26, Dwight Lady Trojans took a conference loss to Roanoke, 47-61. Mikayla Chambers (21 points) and Makayla Wahl-Seabert (18 points) lead the Trojans in scoring. Chambers hit 2 buzzer beater 3 pointers to end the 1st quarter and 2nd quarter. The Lady Trojans are now 17-8 on the season and 4-1 in conference play.
Dwight JV 29
Roanoke JV 33
Elizabeth Hansen 7 points
Stella Turner and Liv Buck 6 points each
Jan 26   Seneca Vs Winnebago

                       1    2     3    4   Total

Lady Irish      14  14    9    5     42
Winnebago   19   24   15  13    71
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   23
Camryn Stecken        8
Kylee Rowley            7
8-15 (1-3)
Next up Thursday 1/29 @ Dwight JV 5:30 Var to follow
Jan 26   GSW vs Newark

The Lady Panthers defeated Newark by a score of 47-35. Leading the Panthers were Maddie Simms with 14 points, Lilyan Eddy with 11 and Leah Olson with 10.

The Panthers next play on Wednesday night at Wilmington
Jan 22    GSW vs Clifton Central

The Lady Panthers lost to Clifton Central by a score of 55-28. The Panthers were led by Lilyan Eddy with 7 points, Maddie Simms with 6 and Madison Wright with 5.

The Panthers next play on Monday night at Newark.
Jan 22   Dwight vs Roanoke Benson
The Lady Trojans fell short to Roanoke in the 3rd place game of the TCC tournament. Tied at half 17-17, Dwight ended up losing 26-42.
Dwight was lead by Mikayla Chambers with 11 points and 4 rebounds followed by Ryan Bean with 6 points and 10 rebounds.
Dwight hosts Newark on Saturday morning, only Varsity game beginning at 10:30am.
Dwight is now 16-7 on the season.
Jan 22  Seneca vs Marquette

                         1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish        13   16   10   14    53
Marquette        5      9     8    13    35
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance 14
Emma Mino             9
Tessa Krull               9
Kylee Rowley           8
Brynlee Hunt            6
Next Up 1/26 Monday Home vs Winnebago 5:30 JV – Varsity after
8-14 (1-3)
Jan 21 Seneca vs Henry

                     1     2     3    4    Total

Lady Irish    15   14   14   15     58
Henry           12    8     7     7     34
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   21
Kylee Rowley           11
Brynlee Hunt              9
Emma Mino               7
Next up Thursday 1/22/26 vs Marquette @ Dwight in Conference Tourney
7-14 (1-3)
Jan 20   GSW vs Donovan

The Lady Panthers defeated Donovan on senior night by a score of 53-27. Maddie Simms led the Panthers with 23 points, followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 15 and Madison Wright with 7. Tonight, Maddie Simms also became the first player in the history of the program to record 1000 rebounds for her career. 

The Panthers will next play on Thursday night at Clifton Central
Jan 19.  Dwight vs St. Bede
Dwight Varsity 46
St Bede 57
After trailing 2-18 in the first quarter, Dwight fought back, but fell short to St Bede in the 2nd round of the Tri County Conference Tournament. Dwight was lead by Liv Buck with 17 points and Mikayla Chambers chipped in 11 points and 7 rebounds.
The Lady Trojans will take on Roanoke in the 3rd place game on Thursday night at 6:30 in the Kresl Memorial Gymnasium. Come on out and show some support for these girls!
Dwight is now 16-6 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
Jan 17  Dwight vs Henry – TCC Tourney
Dwight Varsity 49
Henry 22
The Lady Trojans beat Henry 49-22 in the first round of the TCC tournament played at home in Kresl Memorial Gymnasium.
Dwight was lead by Mikayla Chambers with 29 points followed by Makayla Wahl-Seabert with 7 points and Ryan Bean with 6 points.
Dwight will take on St Bede on Monday nigh (1/19) at 7 pm in the 2nd round of the tournament held in Dwight. Come out and cheer on your Lady Trojans!
Jan 17  Senec vs St. Bede

                      1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish      8     11   9    10    38
St. Bede       14   15   11   13    53
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   16
Kylee Rowley             7
Emma Mino               5
6-14 (1-3)
Next up Wednesday 1/21/26 @ Dwight vs Henry 7:00
Jan 15  Seneca vs Putnam County

                             1     2     3     4     Total

Lady Irish            12   16   15    17    60
Putnam County    14   8      7    11    40
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance  22
Tessa Krull                9
Elsa Douglas            8
Emma Mino              7
Kylee Rowley           7
Camryn Stecken      6
6-13 (1-3)
Next Up Saturday 1/17/26 Vs St. Bede @ Dwight in TCC Tourney 11:30
Jan 15 GSW vs Grace Christian

The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian at the last second by a score of 37-35. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 17 points, followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 7 and Ellie Marquez with 6.

The Panthers next play on Tuesday against Donovan for senior night.
Jan 14 Dwight vs Reed Custer
Dwight Varsity 52
Reed Custer Varsity 31
The Lady Trojans came away with a non conference win on Wednesday at home against Reed Custer. Lead by Mikayla Chambers 17 points and 6 steals, Makalya Wahl-Seabert chipped in 15 points, and Ryan Bean had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sophie Buck grabbed 7 rebounds and handed out 4 assists.
The Varsity Lady Trojans are now 15-5 on the season and host Henry on Saturday morning at 10am to start the Tri County Conference Tournament.
Jan 14  Seneca vs Manteno

                      1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish   15   8   11   11    45
Manteno     14   9   13   17   53
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance    16
Tessa Krull                 10
Camryn Stecken         6
5-13 (0-3)
Next up Tomorrow 1/15/26 at home vs Putnam County
Jan 14 GSW vs Donovan

The Lady Panthers defeated Donovan by a score of 41-34. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 13 points, with Madison Wright adding 7 and Lilyan Eddy, Kaylee Tousignant and Leah Olson each contributing 6.

The Panthers play tomorrow night at Grace Christian
Jan 13 GSW vs Grace Christian

The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian by a score of 50-39 in a competitive game that went into overtime.

The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 17 points, while Madison Wright and Ellie Marquez each added 7.
The Panthers will play tomorrow night at Donovan.
Jan 12 Seneca vs Serena

                   1      2    3    4   Total

Lady Irish   12   17    6   5    40
Serena        9      8    11   7   35
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   18
Tessa Krull                 8
Emma Mino               6
5-12 (0-3)
Next up 1/14/26 @ Manteno JV at 5:30 Var to follow
Jan 12 – GSW vs Momence

The Lady Panthers lost a hard fought game to Momence, 44-43. Lilyan Eddy led the Panthers with 11 points, followed by Maddie Simms with 10 and Madison Wright with 6.

The Panthers play at home tomorrow night against Grace Christian. 

Jan 10 – Seneca vs Dakota at Lanark Shootout

                     1    2   3    4   Total

Lady Irish    17   4    8    3    32
Dakota        15    14  8   16   53
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance 16
Tessa Krull              7
Elsa Douglas          6
4-12 (0-3)
Next up 1/12/26 at Home vs Serena
Jan 10 Dwight vs Herscher
Dwight Varsity 64
Herscher Varsity 48
Lady Trojans brought home a non-conference win on Saturday beating Herscher to move their record to 14-5 overall.
Ryan Bean recorded a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds.
Mikayla Chambers had 24 points and 6 steals.
Makayla Wahl-Seabert and Liv Buck both chipped in 7 points.
The Lady Trojans take on Reed Custer at home on Wednesday (1/14).
Dwight JV 40
Herscher JV 16
Addy Pittenger 11 points
Liv Buck 8 points
June Woods 8 points
Jan 8 – Dwight Lady Trojans vs St Bede
Dwight Lady Trojans 61
St Bede varsity 49
The Lady Trojans had a nice conference win against St Bede. Dwight was down 21-28 at half and came back strong 2nd half to take the win. They were led by Mikayla Chambers with 30 points, Makayla Wahl-Seabert with 15 points, followed by Shayla Sulzberger with 7, Addy Sulzberger with 4, Sophie Buck had 3, and Ryan Bean chipped in 2.
The Lady Trojans are now 13-5 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. They travel to Herscher this Saturday.
Dwight JV 19
St Bede JV 39
Jan 9 – Senaca vs Roanoke Benson

                               1    2    3      4    Total

Lady Irish              11    8    13    6      38
Roanoke Benson   9    22   25   9        65
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   18
Elsa Douglas              7
4-11 (0-3)
Next Up Saturday 1/10/26 @ Lanark vs Dakota 4:00
Jan 9 – GS vs Tri-Point

The Lady Panthers lost to Tri Point by a score of 50-21 with Ellie Marquez, Maddie Simms, and Madison Wright each adding 5 points.

The Panthers next play on Monday night at Momence.
Jan 5 – GSW vs Momence

The Lady Panthers defeated Momence by a score of 38-23. The leading scorers were led by Maddie Simms with 12 points, followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 8 points, Ellie Marquez with 7 and Lilyan Eddy with 6.

The Panthers next play Thursday night at home against Tri Point.