Feb 19 Dwight vs Ottawa Marquette – Regional Championship

Dwight Varsity 56 Marquette Varsity 65 The Lady Trojans fell short in Regional Championship game vs Marquette on Thursday night, 56-65. Mikayla Chambers lead the way with 15 points, 7 rebounds, Sophie Buck chipped in 12 points, 5 rebounds and Addy Sulzberger had 10 points, 7 rebounds. The Lady Trojans finished their season 22-12.

Feb 16 Seneca vs Wilmington

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 11 8 14 13 46 Wilmington 14 7 15 11 47 Leading Scorers Gaysen Provance 12 Tessa Krull 10 Camryn Stecken 7 Emma Mino 6 13-18 (4-3)

Feb 16 Dwight vs Amboy – Regional Round 2

Dwight Varsity 55 Amboy Varsity 52 The Lady Trojans came away with a nice win against Amboy on Monday night in the second round of Regionals, 55-52. Dwight was lead by Ryan Bean with 19 points and 5 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers 18 points and 8 rebounds, Makayla Wahl-Seabert 13 points and 5 rebounds, and Sophie Buck 5 points, 3 rebounds. The Lady Trojans will take on Ottawa Marquette on Thursday night at 6 pm at Amboy for the Regional Championship.

Feb 14 Dwight vs Putnam County – Regionals

Dwight Varsity 56 Putnam County Varsity 19 The Lady Trojans defeated Putnam County on Saturday in the first round of Regionals to improve their season record to 21-11. Dwight was lead by Mikayla Chambers with 21 points and 8 steals, Sophie Buck 7 points and 6 rebounds, and Makayla Wahl-Seabert chipped in 7 points. The Lady Trojans are headed to Amboy on Monday (2/16) to take on Amboy at 7:30pm in the 2nd round of Regionals. Good luck Lady Trojans!

Feb 14 GSW vs Marquette

The Lady Panthers lost to Ottawa Marquette in the first round of the regionals by a score of 58-43. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms and Ellie Marquez with 12 points each, while Madison Wright added 9. The Panthers finish their season with a record of 8-24

Feb 12 Dwight vs Coal City

Dwight Varsity 64 Coal City Varsity 42 The Lady Trojans had a great win on Senior night beating Coal City, 64-42. Mikayla Chambers 27 points, 8 steals Ryan Bean 12 points, 8 rebounds Makayla Wahl-Seabert 11 points, 5 rebounds Sophie Buck 9 points, 8 rebounds. The Lady Trojans ended their regular season with a 20-11 record. They will host Putnam County this Saturday morning at 10am for first round of Regionals.

Feb 12 GSW vs Grant Park

The Panthers lost to Grant Park in their final game of the RVC tournament, 43-27. The Panthers were led by Ellie Marquez with 11 points while Maddie Simms added 9. The Panthers will play at home on Saturday at 3pm for their first round game against Ottawa Marquette.

Feb 11 Seneca vs Reed Custer

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 12 10 18 12 52 Reed Custer 10 7 13 12 42 Leading Scorers Tessa Krull 16 Emma Mino 12 Graysen Provance 11 Elsa Douglas 7 Kylee Rowley 6 13-17 (4-3) Next Up Regionals Monday 2/16 at Home vs Wilmington 7:30

Feb 10 Dwight vs Wilmington

Dwight Varsity 42 Wilmington Varsity 44 Mikayla Chambers 22 points, 8 rebounds Sophie Buck 6 points, 6 rebounds Makayla Wahl-Seabert 6 points, 4 rebounds The Lady Trojans are now 19-11 on the season. They host Coal City for Senior Night this Thursday. JV starts at 5:30 followed by Varsity. Dwight JV 33 Wilmington JV 26 Elizabeth Hansen 12 points Stella Turner 7 points

Feb 9 Seneca vs Plano

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 15 8 13 11 47 Plano 10 10 17 12 49 Leading Scorers Emma Mino 12 Tessa Krull 12 Graysen Provance 11 Elsa Douglas 7 12-17 (4-3) Next up Wednesday 2/11/26 @ Reed Custer 5:30 JV start – Varsity after

Feb 9 GSW vs Momence

The Lady Panthers defeated Momence tonight by a score of 49-19. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 17 points, followed by Lilyan Eddy with 10 and Ellie Marquez with 8. The Panthers will next play on Thursday night in the RVC Tournament

Feb 7 Dwight vs Flanagan Dwight Varsity 46 Flanagan Varsity 38 Dwight Lady Trojans got a win on the road to move their record to 19-10. Ryan Bean had a double double with 18 rebounds and 10 points and reached her 1,000 career rebound. Mikayla Chambers had 21 points and 7 rebounds followed by Addy Sulzberger with 5 points. The Lady Trojans host Wilmington on Tuesday, February 10th with JV game starting at 5:30 followed by Varsity game. Feb 5 Dwight vs Midland Dwight Varsity 46 Midland Varsity 53 The Lady Trojans took a conference loss to Midland on Thursday night, 46-53. Mikayla Chambers lead with 18 points, Makayla Wahl-Seabert chipped in 13 points, followed by Shay Sulzberger with 8 points. The Lady Trojans are now 18-10 overall and 4-3 in conference play. Dwight travels to Flanagan Saturday morning at 10am for a Varsity game only. Dwight JV 42 Midland JV 35 Elizabeth Hansen 10 points June Woods 8 points Shay Sulzberger 8 points

Feb 5 Seneca vs Marquette

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 10 16 23 20 69 Marquette 8 8 10 13 39 Leading Scorers Emma Mino 18 Graysen Provance 16 Tessa Krull 11 Camryn Stecken 9 Elsa Douglas 6 12/16 ( 4-3) Next Up Monday 2/9/26 @ Plano 5:30 JV start. Varsity after Feb 5 GSW vs Grant Park The Lady Panthers lost to Grant Park 37-32. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms and Kaylee Tousignant with 10 points each while Ellie Marquez added 6. The Panthers will play at home on Monday night against Momence. Feb 3 Senca vs Henry 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 15 11 8 8 42 Henry 11 6 11 3 31 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 14 Tessa Krull 8 Emma Mino 6 11-16 (3-3) Next up Thursday 2/5 vs Marquette. Senior Night On Varsity game starting at 5:30. Senior recognition before the game Feb 3 Dwight vs GSW Dwight Varsity 52 Gardner 37 The Lady Trojans beat Gardner at home last night, 52-37. Mikayla Chambers lead the team with 28 points and 7 steaks, Ryan Bean had 9 points and 12 rebounds, Sophie Buck chipped in 5 points and 4 assists, and Makayla Wahl-Seabert had 5 points. The Lady Trojans are now 18-9 and travel to Midland on Thursday night for a conference game.

Leading the Panthers were Maddie Simms with 18 points and Madison Wright with 8. The Panthers will play at home on Thursday night against Grant Park.

Feb 2 GSW vs Illinois Lutheran The Lady Panthers defeated Illinois Lutheran tonight by a score of 50-16. Ellie Marquez led the Panthers with 13 points, followed by Lilyan Eddy with 11 and Madison Wright and Kaylee Tousignant each adding 10. The Panthers play tomorrow night at Dwight. Feb 2 Seneca vs Newark 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 16 20 13 11 60 Newark 2 7 2 4 15 Leading Scorers Tessa Krull 16 Graysen Provance 15 Camryn Stecken 11 Marlie Lissy 5 Gracie Smith 5 10-16 (2-3) Next Up Tuesday 2/3/26 @ Henry JV starts at 5:30 Varsity after Jan 31 Seneca vs Monticello 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 9 13 4 19 45 Monticello 14 8 9 16 47 Leading Scoreres Graysen Provance 23 Camryn Stecke 8 Emma Mino 5 Next up 2/2/26 Newark at home 5:30 Varsity only Jan 30 Seneca vs Dwight Dwight Varsity 60 Seneca Varsity 67 The Lady Trojans trailed by 22 at the end of the 3rd quarter and fought back hard 4th quarter to outscore Seneca 23-11, but fell short and took a conference loss, 60-67. Dwight was lead by Mikayla Chambers with 26 points, 5 steals, and 4 assists. Ryan Bean chipped in 13 points and 5 rebounds. The Lady Trojans are now 17-9 overall and 4-2 in conference play. They will host Gardner next Tuesday, February 3rd. Dwight JV 35 Seneca JV 21 Shay Sulzberger had 14 points. Jan 29 Seneca vs Dwight 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 15 15 26 11 67 Dwight 12 10 12 26 60 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 44 – School Record (Previous school record was 39 points by C. Kaufmann ’86 & V. Hutfles ’92) Camryn Stecken 5 9-15 (2-3) Next Up Saturday 1/31 at Seneca Shootout vs Monticello 2:30 Schedule attached for shootout at Seneca Jan 29 GSW vs Beecher The Lady Panthers lost to Beecher tonight, 65-16. Lilyan Eddy led the Panthers with 7 points, while Ellie Marquez added 5. The Panthers next play on Monday night at Illinois Lutheran. Jan 28 GSW vs Wilmington

The Lady Panthers lost to Wilmington by a score of 47-30. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 13 points, Ellie Marquez with 6 and Madison Wright with 5. The Panthers will play again tomorrow night at Beecher.

Jan 27 Dwight vs Roanoke Dwight Varsity 47 Roanoke Varsity 61 Despite leading at halftime 32-26, Dwight Lady Trojans took a conference loss to Roanoke, 47-61. Mikayla Chambers (21 points) and Makayla Wahl-Seabert (18 points) lead the Trojans in scoring. Chambers hit 2 buzzer beater 3 pointers to end the 1st quarter and 2nd quarter. The Lady Trojans are now 17-8 on the season and 4-1 in conference play. Dwight JV 29 Roanoke JV 33 Elizabeth Hansen 7 points Stella Turner and Liv Buck 6 points each Jan 26 Seneca Vs Winnebago

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 14 14 9 5 42 Winnebago 19 24 15 13 71 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 23 Camryn Stecken 8 Kylee Rowley 7 8-15 (1-3) Next up Thursday 1/29 @ Dwight JV 5:30 Var to follow

Jan 26 GSW vs Newark

The Lady Panthers defeated Newark by a score of 47-35. Leading the Panthers were Maddie Simms with 14 points, Lilyan Eddy with 11 and Leah Olson with 10. The Panthers next play on Wednesday night at Wilmington

Jan 22 GSW vs Clifton Central The Lady Panthers lost to Clifton Central by a score of 55-28. The Panthers were led by Lilyan Eddy with 7 points, Maddie Simms with 6 and Madison Wright with 5. The Panthers next play on Monday night at Newark. Jan 22 Dwight vs Roanoke Benson The Lady Trojans fell short to Roanoke in the 3rd place game of the TCC tournament. Tied at half 17-17, Dwight ended up losing 26-42. Dwight was lead by Mikayla Chambers with 11 points and 4 rebounds followed by Ryan Bean with 6 points and 10 rebounds. Dwight hosts Newark on Saturday morning, only Varsity game beginning at 10:30am. Dwight is now 16-7 on the season.

Jan 22 Seneca vs Marquette

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 13 16 10 14 53 Marquette 5 9 8 13 35 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 14 Emma Mino 9 Tessa Krull 9 Kylee Rowley 8 Brynlee Hunt 6 Next Up 1/26 Monday Home vs Winnebago 5:30 JV – Varsity after 8-14 (1-3)

Jan 21 Seneca vs Henry

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 15 14 14 15 58 Henry 12 8 7 7 34 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 21 Kylee Rowley 11 Brynlee Hunt 9 Emma Mino 7 Next up Thursday 1/22/26 vs Marquette @ Dwight in Conference Tourney 7-14 (1-3)

Jan 20 GSW vs Donovan

The Lady Panthers defeated Donovan on senior night by a score of 53-27. Maddie Simms led the Panthers with 23 points, followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 15 and Madison Wright with 7. Tonight, Maddie Simms also became the first player in the history of the program to record 1000 rebounds for her career. The Panthers will next play on Thursday night at Clifton Central

Jan 19. Dwight vs St. Bede

Dwight Varsity 46 St Bede 57 After trailing 2-18 in the first quarter, Dwight fought back, but fell short to St Bede in the 2nd round of the Tri County Conference Tournament. Dwight was lead by Liv Buck with 17 points and Mikayla Chambers chipped in 11 points and 7 rebounds.

The Lady Trojans will take on Roanoke in the 3rd place game on Thursday night at 6:30 in the Kresl Memorial Gymnasium. Come on out and show some support for these girls! Dwight is now 16-6 overall and 5-1 in the conference.

Jan 17 Dwight vs Henry – TCC Tourney

Dwight Varsity 49

Henry 22

The Lady Trojans beat Henry 49-22 in the first round of the TCC tournament played at home in Kresl Memorial Gymnasium.

Dwight was lead by Mikayla Chambers with 29 points followed by Makayla Wahl-Seabert with 7 points and Ryan Bean with 6 points.

Dwight will take on St Bede on Monday nigh (1/19) at 7 pm in the 2nd round of the tournament held in Dwight. Come out and cheer on your Lady Trojans!

Jan 17 Senec vs St. Bede 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 8 11 9 10 38 St. Bede 14 15 11 13 53 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 16 Kylee Rowley 7 Emma Mino 5 6-14 (1-3) Next up Wednesday 1/21/26 @ Dwight vs Henry 7:00

Jan 15 Seneca vs Putnam County

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 12 16 15 17 60 Putnam County 14 8 7 11 40 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 22 Tessa Krull 9 Elsa Douglas 8 Emma Mino 7 Kylee Rowley 7 Camryn Stecken 6 6-13 (1-3) Next Up Saturday 1/17/26 Vs St. Bede @ Dwight in TCC Tourney 11:30

Jan 15 GSW vs Grace Christian

The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian at the last second by a score of 37-35. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 17 points, followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 7 and Ellie Marquez with 6. The Panthers next play on Tuesday against Donovan for senior night.

Jan 14 Dwight vs Reed Custer

Dwight Varsity 52 Reed Custer Varsity 31 The Lady Trojans came away with a non conference win on Wednesday at home against Reed Custer. Lead by Mikayla Chambers 17 points and 6 steals, Makalya Wahl-Seabert chipped in 15 points, and Ryan Bean had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sophie Buck grabbed 7 rebounds and handed out 4 assists. The Varsity Lady Trojans are now 15-5 on the season and host Henry on Saturday morning at 10am to start the Tri County Conference Tournament.

Jan 14 Seneca vs Manteno

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 15 8 11 11 45 Manteno 14 9 13 17 53 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 16 Tessa Krull 10 Camryn Stecken 6 5-13 (0-3) Next up Tomorrow 1/15/26 at home vs Putnam County

Jan 14 GSW vs Donovan

The Lady Panthers defeated Donovan by a score of 41-34. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 13 points, with Madison Wright adding 7 and Lilyan Eddy, Kaylee Tousignant and Leah Olson each contributing 6. The Panthers play tomorrow night at Grace Christian

Jan 13 GSW vs Grace Christian

The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian by a score of 50-39 in a competitive game that went into overtime. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 17 points, while Madison Wright and Ellie Marquez each added 7. The Panthers will play tomorrow night at Donovan.

Jan 12 Seneca vs Serena

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 12 17 6 5 40 Serena 9 8 11 7 35 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 18 Tessa Krull 8 Emma Mino 6 5-12 (0-3) Next up 1/14/26 @ Manteno JV at 5:30 Var to follow

Jan 12 – GSW vs Momence

The Lady Panthers lost a hard fought game to Momence, 44-43. Lilyan Eddy led the Panthers with 11 points, followed by Maddie Simms with 10 and Madison Wright with 6. The Panthers play at home tomorrow night against Grace Christian.





Jan 10 – Seneca vs Dakota at Lanark Shootout

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 17 4 8 3 32 Dakota 15 14 8 16 53 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 16 Tessa Krull 7 Elsa Douglas 6 4-12 (0-3) Next up 1/12/26 at Home vs Serena Jan 10 Dwight vs Herscher

Dwight Varsity 64 Herscher Varsity 48 Lady Trojans brought home a non-conference win on Saturday beating Herscher to move their record to 14-5 overall. Ryan Bean recorded a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Mikayla Chambers had 24 points and 6 steals. Makayla Wahl-Seabert and Liv Buck both chipped in 7 points. The Lady Trojans take on Reed Custer at home on Wednesday (1/14). Dwight JV 40 Herscher JV 16 Addy Pittenger 11 points Liv Buck 8 points June Woods 8 points

Jan 8 – Dwight Lady Trojans vs St Bede Dwight Lady Trojans 61 St Bede varsity 49 The Lady Trojans had a nice conference win against St Bede. Dwight was down 21-28 at half and came back strong 2nd half to take the win. They were led by Mikayla Chambers with 30 points, Makayla Wahl-Seabert with 15 points, followed by Shayla Sulzberger with 7, Addy Sulzberger with 4, Sophie Buck had 3, and Ryan Bean chipped in 2. The Lady Trojans are now 13-5 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. They travel to Herscher this Saturday. Dwight JV 19 St Bede JV 39

Jan 9 – Senaca vs Roanoke Benson

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 11 8 13 6 38 Roanoke Benson 9 22 25 9 65 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 18 Elsa Douglas 7 4-11 (0-3) Next Up Saturday 1/10/26 @ Lanark vs Dakota 4:00

Jan 9 – GS vs Tri-Point

The Lady Panthers lost to Tri Point by a score of 50-21 with Ellie Marquez, Maddie Simms, and Madison Wright each adding 5 points. The Panthers next play on Monday night at Momence.

Jan 5 – GSW vs Momence