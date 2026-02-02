Red Cross Volunteers Help 45 People Affected by Home Fires in the Past Week

Responding to More Disasters Than Ever — Red Cross Needs Your Help

February 2, 2026 — In the past week, American Red Cross volunteers responded to 6 home fires across Champaign, Roberts, Peoria and Georgetown —providing critical support to 45 people, including families and children. — In the past week, American Red Cross volunteers responded to 6 home fires across Champaign, Roberts, Peoria and Georgetown —providing critical support to 45 people, including families and children.

Red Cross volunteers were there with compassion and care, helping families navigate the aftermath of disaster by offering emergency essentials, emotional support, health and mental health services, and assistance securing safe temporary shelter. They continue to work one-on-one with those impacted to meet ongoing needs during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, please call 1-800-RED CROSS.

A Growing Need: Volunteers Needed

With a major disaster now occurring every two weeks across the country—on top of the daily toll of home fires—the Red Cross urgently needs more volunteers to ensure no one faces crisis alone. From extreme weather to house fires, the growing demand for emergency support calls for a strong and diverse volunteer force ready to respond.

The Red Cross is proud that its volunteers reflect the diversity of the communities they serve. People of all backgrounds, ages, and experience levels are welcome. Currently, the most-needed roles include:





Disaster Action Team (DAT): Help families in your community after a home fire or other disaster. DAT team members provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover.

Shelter Volunteers : Ensure needs of shelter residents are met and help them access additional services. Ensure needs of shelter residents are metand help them access additional services.

Blood donor ambassadors : Engage with blood donors by greeting them at blood drives, helping them register, answering questions, providing information and assisting them at the refreshments table. Engage with blood donors by greeting them at blood drives, helping them register, answering questions, providing information and assisting them at the refreshments table.

Blood transportation specialists : Volunteer transportation specialists support hospital patients by delivering blood from our facilities to local hospitals. If you have a little free time, love driving and enjoy meeting new people, the Red Cross has a great volunteer spot waiting for you. Volunteer transportation specialists support hospital patients by delivering blood from our facilities to local hospitals. If you have a little free time, love driving and enjoy meeting new people, the Red Cross has a great volunteer spot waiting for you.

Join us. You’re invited to put on a red vest and join the Red Cross team. Visit redcross.org/volunteer to get started today. Free online training will be provided. You’re invited to put on a red vest and join the Red Cross team. Visitto get started today. Free online training will be provided.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on social media.







