Prairie Creek Library February Events

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has fun activities scheduled for February and into the new year. All of these programs are free (unless otherwise specifically indicated) and open to the public. You do not need a library card to register. However, you do need to reserve a spot, as some programs have limited spaces available.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 am Tuesday, Feb. 24. The group will be discussing “No More Tears: The Dark Secrets of Johnson & Johnson” by Gardiner Harris. This is open to all adults. Copies of the book are available for check-out at the circulation desk.

Local author and historian Dale Maley will present The Underground Railroad in Livingston County at 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 26. His presentation will focus on the route from west of Fairbury to Ottawa.

Library favorite Chef Susan presents Irish Cuisine (beyond corned beef) at 6 pm Monday, March 2. Chef Susan will demonstrate how to prepare a selection of Irish dishes, and the audience will have the opportunity to taste test each one. Chef Susan’s programs fill fast, so register early.

To register for any of these programs, call 815-584-3061 or find the sign-up link on Facebook.

The library also offers ongoing programs for which you do not need to register in advance.

Stayin’ Fit and Active meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 am. These are gentle workouts. Mondays will be chair yoga and exercises, Wednesdays will be core and strength, and Friday will be balance workouts. They will NOT meet Dec. 24-28 or Dec 30-Jan. 1.

Toddler Time meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 am and is for children from infancy through age 4 and their caregiver. The program includes stories, crafts, ASL signs, and activities.

For more information on any of these offerings, please call 815-584-3061.