Ruby Alice (Crone) Thomas, 99, of Dwight, Il., passed away at 5:14 P.M. on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at OSF Saint James John W, Albrecht, Pontiac, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Dwight United Methodist Church, 701 Columbia Ave, Dwight, IL A funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. also at the church. A meal will be provided by the United Women of Faith following the service. Interment will take place at the Riverview Cemetery in Streator, IL immediately following the meal at 2:00 P.M.

Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Ruby was born on December 22, 1926, on a farm near Varna, IL. She was the daughter of Grant and Alice (Olson) Crone. She was united in marriage to James Wesley Thomas on November 18, 1951, in Wenona, IL.

Survivors include her son, Randy (Vicki) Thomas; her grandchildren, Hope Thomas of Texas, Cathy (Cruz) Rubio of Texas, Jill (Matt) McGlocklin of Carmel, IN and Jake Thomas of Chicago; her great grandchildren Brittney Morgan, Davon Booth, Coltyn Taylor, Leiah Morales, Jaimey Morales all of Texas and James and Lainey McGlocklin of Carmel, IN.; her great great grandchildren, Lucas Booth, Anakin Taylor, Liam Morales, Greysen Morales, Walker Flores, Fallyn Flores all of Texas. Sisters, Ilene Goben of Grove OK, Gene (Joann) Crone of Haughton LA, Shirley (Steve) Gay of Cornelius N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Jim Thomas; her daughters, Deborah and Janet Thomas; a son, David Thomas; her sisters, Florence Schlosser, Dorothy Matter, and Lousie Vandevender; and her brothers, Mervin Crone and Raymond Crone.

Ruby was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church.

Ruby attended school at the Minonk, Dana, Rutland High School. After High School she worked at State Farm in Bloomington and a Doctors office in Streator. After moving to Dwight, she worked for Ralph Burger and retired from the 76 Truck stop in Bloomington. Ruby enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed putting together puzzles and doing wonderword word search puzzles. Ruby was an avid Chicago White Sox fan, U of I fan and ISU fan. She also enjoyed watching golf.

Memorial donations in Ruby’s name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.