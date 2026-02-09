Ronald “Ron” Kerry Gay, 64, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2025 in Spanish Plaines Hospital in The Villages, Florida. Born on January 23, 1961 in Streator, Illinois, Ron was the devoted son of Elizabeth “Betty” (Ziegler) and Robert Keith Gay.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by brothers David (Karen) Gay and R. Todd (Becky) Gay. He was an adored uncle to nieces Therese (Justin) Miller, Alison (Scott) Grotz, Heather Eubank, and Holly (Anthony) Celletti and proud great uncle to Evelyn, Fiona, Reagan, Reid, Vera, Jack, Theodore, and Charles.

Ron was a graduate of Dwight Township High School and continued his education at Hanover College, earning degrees in theater, geology, and psychology. With his talent on the stage, Ron received the American College Theater Festival Award of Excellence at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. His long-time career was with United Airlines, where he was a senior revenue analyst. In his leisure time, Ron enjoyed golfing with his dad, world travel, shooting sports, and was known as the family’s historian.

Ron’s diverse depth of knowledge on a variety of subjects always lead to captivating conversations. He will be remembered for his wry sense of humor, wittiness, joyfulness, kindness, thoughtful gift giving, and his constant loving concern for family near and far.

A tradition of Ron and his extended family has been watching the film “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Christmas time. There will be new meaning for the family when they hear the often-quoted line, “Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”

The family will gather for a Celebration of Ron’s Life at the family farm in Clinton, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to The Commemorative Air Force, an organization important to Ron, which is devoted to preserving and restoring historic World War II aircraft so that future American generations will know the value of military aviation in assuring our nation’s freedom. (commemorativeairforce.org)