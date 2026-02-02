Paul B. O’Brien, age 99 of Reddick, passed away on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at the Villas of Herscher.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 6, 2026, followed by a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Reddick, IL. Father Stan will officiate the Mass. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cabery. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Dwight Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Wishes.

Paul was born on January 20, 1927, the son of William and Loretta (Clodi) O’Brien. He married Lois R. Elliot on December 8, 1956, in Cabery.

Paul was a lifelong farmer. He served his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956. He worked at ASCS “USDA” measuring ground and checking the old government grain bin sites for years. Later he served on multiple boards representing the farmer’s interests: PCA, Central PCA, St. Louis Farm Credit Bank, and finally Agribank. Farming was in his blood and even as recently as October of last year, when he was 98, was still going to the field to watch the planting and harvesting. He loved being a part of it all and bragging to everyone who would listen about the yield.

Paul is survived by his four children, Patricia and Walter Askew of Reddick, Judy and Rick Balthazor of Bourbonnais, Susan O’Brien and Kelli Snodell of Gladstone, MO, Tom and Chris O’Brien of Reddick; eight grandchildren, Kevin (Mallory), Kim (Kevin), Sarah (Andy), Anthony (Alison), Katie (Mark), Kelly (Josh), Dan (Missy), Tim (Tori); and nineteen great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois; two grandchildren, Shawn, and Angela Balthazor; siblings, Marie (Tommy Wood) Berns, Francis (Aldine) O’Brien, Gerald O’Brien, Phyllis (Glen) Buza, and Donald (Norma) O’Brien.

Arrangements by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais.