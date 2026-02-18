The MVK Senior Citizens met February 17, 2026 at noon at the Mazon American Legion building for lunch catered by Hoffman House through Community Nutrition Network. The MVK Senior Citizens met February 17, 2026 at noon at the Mazon American Legion building for lunch catered by Hoffman House through Community Nutrition Network.

Lisa, the coordinator of CNN announced that CNN meals will be offered at the YMCA in Morris for $5, call CNN at 815-942-2590 to register for that or any of the various other CNN meal sites.

Prayer was given by Secretary Nancy Johnson before our meal.

After the meal President Beth Burns brought the meeting to order with 28 people attending. The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag was recited by all and a moment of silence. Shirley Peterson read a humorous poem about the Aging Alphabet.

Secretary Nancy Johnson read the minutes from our last meeting and was approved as read.

Beth Burns announced that the Senior Expo is coming up May 20 if anyone is interested to register for attending it, more on that in upcoming months. Beth also announced some of the activities of the Mazon Sesquicentennial coming up this year.

Treasurer Shirley Peterson gave her report, a motion to accept was given by Carol, second by Sonia, motion passed.

New business is that next month, March, our meals will be paid for by the treasury since we have enough balance to do so. A motion was made by Betty, second by Carol, motion passed.

Door prizes were won by Jan Alsbury, Robin Homerding, and Nancy Johnson.

Our next meeting will be March 17 and since it is St. Patrick’s Day we are urged to wear green.

A motion to adjourn was given by Joe, second by Charlott, motion passed. Bingo followed. Several members enjoyed Euchre before the meal.