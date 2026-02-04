The MVK Lady Mavericks played Morris Grade School last night & swept them in both levels in two matches. The girls had a ton of energy and fun on the court.
The MVK Lady Mavericks played their last conference match against the GSWB Tigers last night. They had some intense matches & a lot of energy.
The Lady Mavericks took on conference, Dwight Redbirds last night.
The Lady Mavericks went against conference opponent Seneca Raiders & had a program sweep! The girls played strong all the way through with lots of energy & lots of communication.
The Lady Mavericks took on the Woodland Warriors last night and came out with a program sweep.
The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team won the IVC West conference tournament on Wednesday. In the semifinal, the Mavericks defeated Seneca 29-19. Bryce Biros scored 10 points and had 3 steals, and Olin Field scored 8 points and had 5 rebounds in that game for MVK. Cole Rowley scored 16 for Seneca.
The Lady Mavericks played their first conference match against the Saratoga Hawks and both 7th/8th grade teams came out victorious.
The Lady Mavericks went against Plano last night and both 7th/8th defeated them in 2 matches.
The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Ransom on the road on Wednesday, 53-25. Olin Field and Owen Pfeifer each scored 12 for MVK, and Bryce Biros scored 8 points to go along with 7 rebounds.
The Lady Mavericks played for their season volleyball match against Ransom last night and all 3 levels came out with a program sweep!!