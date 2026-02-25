CHICAGO (February 25, 2026) — The Golden Apple Foundation, a leading nonprofit committed to preparing, honoring, and mentoring educators who advance educational opportunities for students, today announced the 2026 finalists for the prestigious Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

A highly competitive award process resulted in the selection of 30 4th-8th-grade teacher finalists out of nearly 600 nominations.

Complete list of 2026 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching finalists

“Exceptional teachers remind us every day what is possible for students,” said Alan Mather, President of Golden Apple. “They create classrooms where curiosity and challenge are encouraged, confidence is built, and learning feels meaningful. These finalists exemplify the dedication, care, and skill that define teaching at its finest. We are proud to recognize the lasting impact they have on their students and school community.”

The Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching honor outstanding teachers for having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and school communities. Teacher finalists demonstrate, through their teaching and results, a significant positive impact on their students’ growth and learning.

“The educators recognized this year demonstrate a consistent commitment to student achievement and measurable growth,” said Alicia Winckler, CEO of Golden Apple. “By modeling excellence in the classroom, they help students build the persistence and critical thinking required for long-term academic success.”

The selected 2026 Golden Apple Award recipients will be surprised in the spring. Northwestern University generously provides a spring sabbatical to award recipients at no cost. Each recipient receives a $5,000 cash award. Award recipients become Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, a community of educators who play an important role in preparing the next generation of teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs—initiatives dedicated to addressing the teacher shortage in Illinois.

About Golden Apple

Golden Apple’s mission is to inspire, develop, and support teacher and school leader excellence, especially in schools-of-need. Our leading-edge preparation delivers exceptional teachers who make an impact. We help students thrive in the classroom and in life. Since our beginning, we have recognized master educators annually, and these master educators help prepare the next generation of teachers. Our vision is one in which every classroom has a great teacher, and to realize this, we are committed to making a material difference in resolving the teacher shortage. Visit http://www.goldenapple.org for more information.