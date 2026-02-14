Kankakee Community College will sponsor a Job Fair from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

Booths are available, free of charge, for area businesses to participate. The reservation deadline is April 10. Employers can register at www.kcc.edu/jobfair.

“Our goal is to create a dynamic space where local talent and industry leaders don’t just meet, but truly connect,” said Cydney Boyd, coordinator of career services at KCC. “We are bridging the gap by empowering job seekers to step beyond the digital application and engage in meaningful, face-to-face conversations with a diverse range of employers. It’s a unique opportunity for candidates to showcase their potential and for recruiters to find the perfect fit for their team.”

The Job Fair is sponsored by KCC’s Charlton Family Foundation Career Services Center.

For further information, phone 815-802-8535, email cboyd@kcc.edu or visit www.kcc.edu/jobfair.