Kankakee Community College is offering Microsoft Copilot in the Workplace, a practical class designed to help employees work more efficiently using artificial intelligence within Microsoft apps.

Participants will learn how to use Microsoft Copilot to draft content, analyze information, generate ideas, and automate routine tasks. The focus is on saving time and improving day-to-day productivity using tools already available in the workplace.

Attendees will leave with strategies to complete tasks faster, streamline workflows, improve accuracy and consistency, and use AI to support everyday work.

The class meets Friday, April 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. at KCC’s Riverfront Campus, 100 College Drive in Kankakee, Room D122. The class does not award college credit.

The cost is $40. To register, visit www.kcc.edu/comejoinus, sign up or login, then find and select the course. Click on the date and add it to your cart. In the cart, add yourself as an attendee and checkout. To register by phone, or for more information, phone 815-802-8206.