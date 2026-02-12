Date: Feb. 12, 2026

Kankakee Community College has received a state grant to expand English as a Second Language instruction and supportive services for adult learners.

The funding of $44,000 will be used for new citizenship classes and two additional ESL classes in remote areas of the district.

“This grant is to expand English language instruction and supportive services for adult learners,” said Shannan Carrell, director of Adult and Community Education at KCC. “The grant will support programming to increase English proficiency, strengthen basic skills, promote family and employment stability, and help adult learners achieve self-sufficiency as parents, workers, and engaged community members.”

KCC offers English as a Second Language classes in Kankakee, Bradley and Momence. All ESL classes are free to students. The new locations are planned for Watseka and Pembroke. Adding these locations increases access to services for underserved populations, Carrell said.

In all, seven colleges in Illinois received funding from the Illinois Community College Board after a competitive application process.

To request more information, fill out the request form at www.kcc.edu/esl; email Margarita Buzzell, coordinator of ESL Enrollment & Retention, mbuzzell@kcc.edu; or phone 815-802-8303.