The Supreme Court issued its highly anticipated decision regarding the use of emergency powers to impose tariffs. Soybean farmers across the nation have seen a negative impact on their profitability due to tariffs amid shifting trade dynamics and rising input costs of fertilizer, seed, pesticides and agricultural equipment.As the nation’s leading soybean-producing state, exporting nearly 60% of domestic production, Illinois farmers depend on reliable, open trade routes to export their soybeans for sustained profitability and long-term growth. Soybean exports contribute billions annually to the U.S. economy, supporting rural communities and strengthening the agricultural sector. ISA prioritizes strong relationships with our trade partners across established and emerging markets for a diversified portfolio of exports promoting resilience.

“Trade plays a vital role in the success of Illinois soybean farmers,” said ISB/ISG Chairman Bryan Severs. “We are proud to grow a high-quality product that is in demand around the world, and strong trade relationships ensure our soybeans reach our customers efficiently. When markets are open and dependable, it creates opportunity for farmers to contribute to a thriving agricultural economy.”

As global demand evolves, Illinois soybean farmers remain focused on maintaining access to international markets, ensuring that U.S. agriculture remains competitive and positioned for future growth. ISA will continue to monitor any changes, keeping Illinois soybean farmers top-of-mind.