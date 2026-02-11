ILLINOIS STATE GRAD BOGGUSS IS MOST RECENT INDUCTEE INTO GRAND OLE OPRY

By Tom Emery

An Illinois State University graduate is the newest inductee into the Grand Ole Opry, the legendary center of country music in Nashville.

Suzy Bogguss, who grew up in Aledo in northwestern Illinois and graduated from ISU in 1980, joined the Opry in a ceremony on January 16. She became the 235th member of the Grand Ole Opry in its 100-year history, and one of 76 active members.

As is customary with Grand Ole Opry induction, Bogguss was nominated by another Opry member, Kathy Mattea, a close friend who joined the group during a show last October 11.

While Mattea sang moments after her induction, she paused and invited Bogguss to be the next member of the Opry. It is believed to be the only time in the century-long history of the Opry that an induction and invitation were made in the same show.

A mainstay on country radio throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, Bogguss charted six top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot Country list in her career, including “Drive South,” which reached #2 in March 1993. Three of her albums were certified gold, while her 1991 album Aces went platinum.

Bogguss was named Top New Female Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music in 1989, the same year that she earned a Grammy nomination for a duet with Lee Greenwood, “Hopelessly Yours.” Bogguss received the Horizon Award, given annually from the Country Music Association to the most promising new artist of the year, in 1992.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

A versatile performer, Bogguss created albums in both 2003 and 2007 that landed in the top ten of the jazz charts. Also known for her folk roots, she won a Grammy in 2005 for Best Traditional Folk Album.

Bogguss, who still performs regularly, released her 17th studio album, including folk, country, and jazz sounds, in November 2023.

Tom Emery may be reached at ilcivilwar@yahoo.com or 217-710-8392.







