HCE $1000 Youth Scholarship offered

Applications for the annual Livingston County Home and Community Education Association (HCE) scholarship are available from Shirley Meenen, the Livingston County Extension office, or your school guidance counselor. This $1000 scholarship is open to any student who has graduated or will graduate this May from a Livingston County High School or who has resided in Livingston County prior to attending college. Home Schooled youth are eligible.

The preferred area of study for applicants is Family and Consumer Sciences, but students from any field of study are eligible to apply. The applicant must be enrolled or have been accepted at an accredited 2-year or 4-year college.

Scholarship application and requirements are available from – Shirley Meenen @ 25939 E. 1000N. Rd. Forrest, IL 61741 or call 815-657-8385 or University of Illinois Livingston County Extension Office @ 01412 S. Locust St. Pontiac, IL 61764. Phone815-842-1776. Deadline for applications is May 31. Interviews are held in June. Recipient will be invited to receive the scholarship on Wednesday of the 4-H Fair.