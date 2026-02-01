1 2 3 4 Total
The Lady Panthers lost to Beecher tonight, 65-16. Lilyan Eddy led the Panthers with 7 points, while Ellie Marquez added 5.
The Lady Panthers lost to Wilmington by a score of 47-30. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 13 points, Ellie Marquez with 6 and Madison Wright with 5.
The Lady Panthers defeated Newark by a score of 47-35. Leading the Panthers were Maddie Simms with 14 points, Lilyan Eddy with 11 and Leah Olson with 10.
The Lady Panthers lost to Clifton Central by a score of 55-28. The Panthers were led by Lilyan Eddy with 7 points, Maddie Simms with 6 and Madison Wright with 5.
The Lady Panthers defeated Donovan on senior night by a score of 53-27. Maddie Simms led the Panthers with 23 points, followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 15 and Madison Wright with 7. Tonight, Maddie Simms also became the first player in the history of the program to record 1000 rebounds for her career.
The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian at the last second by a score of 37-35. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 17 points, followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 7 and Ellie Marquez with 6.
The Lady Panthers defeated Donovan by a score of 41-34. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 13 points, with Madison Wright adding 7 and Lilyan Eddy, Kaylee Tousignant and Leah Olson each contributing 6.
The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian by a score of 50-39 in a competitive game that went into overtime.
The Lady Panthers lost a hard fought game to Momence, 44-43. Lilyan Eddy led the Panthers with 11 points, followed by Maddie Simms with 10 and Madison Wright with 6.
The Lady Panthers lost to Tri Point by a score of 50-21 with Ellie Marquez, Maddie Simms, and Madison Wright each adding 5 points.
The Lady Panthers defeated Momence by a score of 38-23. The leading scorers were led by Maddie Simms with 12 points, followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 8 points, Ellie Marquez with 7 and Lilyan Eddy with 6.
The Lady Panthers defeated Grant Park by a score of 30-26.
The Lady Panthers lost a hard fought game to Hoopeston, 39-32. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 23 points. Lily Eddy, Kaylee Tousignant and Ellie Marquez each added 3.
The Lady Panthers lost to Herscher 45-15. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 5 points and Kaylee Tousignant with 4.
The Lady Panthers played the first day of their holiday tournament today at Iroquois West.
The Lady Panthers defeated Illinois Lutheran tonight by a score of 50-16.
The Lady Panthers lost to Beecher by a score of 52-34.
The Lady Panthers lost to Tri-Point by a score of 50-32. The Panthers were led by Lilyan Eddy with 11 points and Maddie Simms with 10.
The Panthers lost to Clifton Central 61-30.
The Lady Panthers lost to Reed Custer by a score of 47-37. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 18 points and Madison Wright with 12.
GSW vs Herscher
The Lady Panthers lost to Herscher by a score of 49-33. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 12 points and followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 10.
The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian by a score of 37-22.
The Lady Panthers lost to Coal City by a score of 49-25. Maddie Simms led the team with 9 points, followed by Lilyan Eddy with 7.
