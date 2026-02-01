Jan 31  Seneca vs Monticello

                     1      2      3    4     Total

Lady Irish      9    13     4     19    45
Monticello     14    8     9     16     47
Leading Scoreres
Graysen Provance     23
Camryn Stecke            8
Emma Mino                  5
Next up 2/2/26 Newark at home 5:30 Varsity only
Jan 30  Seneca vs Dwight 
Dwight Varsity 60
Seneca Varsity 67
The Lady Trojans trailed by 22 at the end of the 3rd quarter and fought back hard 4th quarter to outscore Seneca 23-11, but fell short and took a conference loss, 60-67.
Dwight was lead by Mikayla Chambers with 26 points, 5 steals, and 4 assists. Ryan Bean chipped in 13 points and 5 rebounds.
The Lady Trojans are now 17-9 overall and 4-2 in conference play. They will host Gardner next Tuesday, February 3rd.
Dwight JV 35
Seneca JV 21
Shay Sulzberger had 14 points.
Jan 29   Seneca vs Dwight

                   1     2    3     4    Total

Lady Irish   15   15   26  11     67
Dwight        12   10   12  26    60
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance      44  –  School Record (Previous school record was 39 points by C. Kaufmann ’86 & V. Hutfles ’92)
Camryn Stecken           5
9-15 (2-3)
Next Up Saturday 1/31 at Seneca Shootout vs Monticello 2:30
Schedule attached for shootout at Seneca
Jan 29 GSW vs Beecher

The Lady Panthers lost to Beecher tonight, 65-16. Lilyan Eddy led the Panthers with 7 points, while Ellie Marquez added 5.

The Panthers next play on Monday night at Illinois Lutheran.
Jan 28 GSW vs Wilmington

The Lady Panthers lost to Wilmington by a score of 47-30. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 13 points, Ellie Marquez with 6 and Madison Wright with 5.

The Panthers will play again tomorrow night at Beecher.
Jan 27   Dwight vs Roanoke
Dwight Varsity 47
Roanoke Varsity 61
Despite leading at halftime 32-26, Dwight Lady Trojans took a conference loss to Roanoke, 47-61. Mikayla Chambers (21 points) and Makayla Wahl-Seabert (18 points) lead the Trojans in scoring. Chambers hit 2 buzzer beater 3 pointers to end the 1st quarter and 2nd quarter. The Lady Trojans are now 17-8 on the season and 4-1 in conference play.
Dwight JV 29
Roanoke JV 33
Elizabeth Hansen 7 points
Stella Turner and Liv Buck 6 points each
Jan 26   Seneca Vs Winnebago

                       1    2     3    4   Total

Lady Irish      14  14    9    5     42
Winnebago   19   24   15  13    71
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   23
Camryn Stecken        8
Kylee Rowley            7
8-15 (1-3)
Next up Thursday 1/29 @ Dwight JV 5:30 Var to follow
Jan 26   GSW vs Newark

The Lady Panthers defeated Newark by a score of 47-35. Leading the Panthers were Maddie Simms with 14 points, Lilyan Eddy with 11 and Leah Olson with 10.

The Panthers next play on Wednesday night at Wilmington
Jan 22    GSW vs Clifton Central

The Lady Panthers lost to Clifton Central by a score of 55-28. The Panthers were led by Lilyan Eddy with 7 points, Maddie Simms with 6 and Madison Wright with 5.

The Panthers next play on Monday night at Newark.
Jan 22   Dwight vs Roanoke Benson
The Lady Trojans fell short to Roanoke in the 3rd place game of the TCC tournament. Tied at half 17-17, Dwight ended up losing 26-42.
Dwight was lead by Mikayla Chambers with 11 points and 4 rebounds followed by Ryan Bean with 6 points and 10 rebounds.
Dwight hosts Newark on Saturday morning, only Varsity game beginning at 10:30am.
Dwight is now 16-7 on the season.
Jan 22  Seneca vs Marquette

                         1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish        13   16   10   14    53
Marquette        5      9     8    13    35
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance 14
Emma Mino             9
Tessa Krull               9
Kylee Rowley           8
Brynlee Hunt            6
Next Up 1/26 Monday Home vs Winnebago 5:30 JV – Varsity after
8-14 (1-3)
Jan 21 Seneca vs Henry

                     1     2     3    4    Total

Lady Irish    15   14   14   15     58
Henry           12    8     7     7     34
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   21
Kylee Rowley           11
Brynlee Hunt              9
Emma Mino               7
Next up Thursday 1/22/26 vs Marquette @ Dwight in Conference Tourney
7-14 (1-3)
Jan 20   GSW vs Donovan

The Lady Panthers defeated Donovan on senior night by a score of 53-27. Maddie Simms led the Panthers with 23 points, followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 15 and Madison Wright with 7. Tonight, Maddie Simms also became the first player in the history of the program to record 1000 rebounds for her career. 

The Panthers will next play on Thursday night at Clifton Central
Jan 19.  Dwight vs St. Bede
Dwight Varsity 46
St Bede 57
After trailing 2-18 in the first quarter, Dwight fought back, but fell short to St Bede in the 2nd round of the Tri County Conference Tournament. Dwight was lead by Liv Buck with 17 points and Mikayla Chambers chipped in 11 points and 7 rebounds.
The Lady Trojans will take on Roanoke in the 3rd place game on Thursday night at 6:30 in the Kresl Memorial Gymnasium. Come on out and show some support for these girls!
Dwight is now 16-6 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
Jan 17  Dwight vs Henry – TCC Tourney
Dwight Varsity 49
Henry 22
The Lady Trojans beat Henry 49-22 in the first round of the TCC tournament played at home in Kresl Memorial Gymnasium.
Dwight was lead by Mikayla Chambers with 29 points followed by Makayla Wahl-Seabert with 7 points and Ryan Bean with 6 points.
Dwight will take on St Bede on Monday nigh (1/19) at 7 pm in the 2nd round of the tournament held in Dwight. Come out and cheer on your Lady Trojans!
Jan 17  Senec vs St. Bede

                      1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish      8     11   9    10    38
St. Bede       14   15   11   13    53
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   16
Kylee Rowley             7
Emma Mino               5
6-14 (1-3)
Next up Wednesday 1/21/26 @ Dwight vs Henry 7:00
Jan 15  Seneca vs Putnam County

                             1     2     3     4     Total

Lady Irish            12   16   15    17    60
Putnam County    14   8      7    11    40
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance  22
Tessa Krull                9
Elsa Douglas            8
Emma Mino              7
Kylee Rowley           7
Camryn Stecken      6
6-13 (1-3)
Next Up Saturday 1/17/26 Vs St. Bede @ Dwight in TCC Tourney 11:30
Jan 15 GSW vs Grace Christian

The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian at the last second by a score of 37-35. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 17 points, followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 7 and Ellie Marquez with 6.

The Panthers next play on Tuesday against Donovan for senior night.
Jan 14 Dwight vs Reed Custer
Dwight Varsity 52
Reed Custer Varsity 31
The Lady Trojans came away with a non conference win on Wednesday at home against Reed Custer. Lead by Mikayla Chambers 17 points and 6 steals, Makalya Wahl-Seabert chipped in 15 points, and Ryan Bean had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sophie Buck grabbed 7 rebounds and handed out 4 assists.
The Varsity Lady Trojans are now 15-5 on the season and host Henry on Saturday morning at 10am to start the Tri County Conference Tournament.
Jan 14  Seneca vs Manteno

                      1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish   15   8   11   11    45
Manteno     14   9   13   17   53
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance    16
Tessa Krull                 10
Camryn Stecken         6
5-13 (0-3)
Next up Tomorrow 1/15/26 at home vs Putnam County
Jan 14 GSW vs Donovan

The Lady Panthers defeated Donovan by a score of 41-34. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 13 points, with Madison Wright adding 7 and Lilyan Eddy, Kaylee Tousignant and Leah Olson each contributing 6.

The Panthers play tomorrow night at Grace Christian
Jan 13 GSW vs Grace Christian

The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian by a score of 50-39 in a competitive game that went into overtime.

The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 17 points, while Madison Wright and Ellie Marquez each added 7.
The Panthers will play tomorrow night at Donovan.
Jan 12 Seneca vs Serena

                   1      2    3    4   Total

Lady Irish   12   17    6   5    40
Serena        9      8    11   7   35
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   18
Tessa Krull                 8
Emma Mino               6
5-12 (0-3)
Next up 1/14/26 @ Manteno JV at 5:30 Var to follow
Jan 12 – GSW vs Momence

The Lady Panthers lost a hard fought game to Momence, 44-43. Lilyan Eddy led the Panthers with 11 points, followed by Maddie Simms with 10 and Madison Wright with 6.

The Panthers play at home tomorrow night against Grace Christian. 

Jan 10 – Seneca vs Dakota at Lanark Shootout

                     1    2   3    4   Total

Lady Irish    17   4    8    3    32
Dakota        15    14  8   16   53
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance 16
Tessa Krull              7
Elsa Douglas          6
4-12 (0-3)
Next up 1/12/26 at Home vs Serena
Jan 10 Dwight vs Herscher
Dwight Varsity 64
Herscher Varsity 48
Lady Trojans brought home a non-conference win on Saturday beating Herscher to move their record to 14-5 overall.
Ryan Bean recorded a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds.
Mikayla Chambers had 24 points and 6 steals.
Makayla Wahl-Seabert and Liv Buck both chipped in 7 points.
The Lady Trojans take on Reed Custer at home on Wednesday (1/14).
Dwight JV 40
Herscher JV 16
Addy Pittenger 11 points
Liv Buck 8 points
June Woods 8 points
Jan 8 – Dwight Lady Trojans vs St Bede
Dwight Lady Trojans 61
St Bede varsity 49
The Lady Trojans had a nice conference win against St Bede. Dwight was down 21-28 at half and came back strong 2nd half to take the win. They were led by Mikayla Chambers with 30 points, Makayla Wahl-Seabert with 15 points, followed by Shayla Sulzberger with 7, Addy Sulzberger with 4, Sophie Buck had 3, and Ryan Bean chipped in 2.
The Lady Trojans are now 13-5 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. They travel to Herscher this Saturday.
Dwight JV 19
St Bede JV 39
Jan 9 – Senaca vs Roanoke Benson

                               1    2    3      4    Total

Lady Irish              11    8    13    6      38
Roanoke Benson   9    22   25   9        65
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   18
Elsa Douglas              7
4-11 (0-3)
Next Up Saturday 1/10/26 @ Lanark vs Dakota 4:00
Jan 9 – GS vs Tri-Point

The Lady Panthers lost to Tri Point by a score of 50-21 with Ellie Marquez, Maddie Simms, and Madison Wright each adding 5 points.

The Panthers next play on Monday night at Momence.
Jan 5 – GSW vs Momence

The Lady Panthers defeated Momence by a score of 38-23. The leading scorers were led by Maddie Simms with 12 points, followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 8 points, Ellie Marquez with 7 and Lilyan Eddy with 6.

The Panthers next play Thursday night at home against Tri Point.
Dec 26 – 27 Dwight @ Beardstown Classic
Friday, Dec 26
Dwight Lady Trojans 51
Barry Western 40
Mikayla Chambers 15 points
Ryan Bean 8 points
Addy Sulzberger 8 points
Shay Sulzberger 7 points
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 7 points
Friday, Dec 26
Dwight Lady Trojans 39
Macomb 53
Mikayla Chambers 23 points
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 9 points
Shay Sulzberger 5 points
Saturday, Dec 27
Dwight Lady Trojans 58
West Prairie 46
Mikayla Chambers 30 points
Sophie Buck 9 points
Addy Sulzberger 7 points
Cloe Gall 5 points
Dwight Lady Trojans are now 12-4 on the season. We play again on Monday, Dec 29 at 3 pm in Beardstown.
Dec 22
Seneca vs Streator

                   1     2     3    4    Total

Lady Irish  10  14   12   17      53
Streator      5    5     6    5      21
Leading scorers
Graysen Provance   20
Elsa Douglas              8
Camryn Stecken        6
Kylee Rowley              6
Next up Tuesday 12/23/25 vs LaSalle Peru @ Ottawa Christmas Tourney
4-9 (0-2)
Dec 20
Seneca vs IVC

                   1      2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish  13    20   8    7     48
IVC            13    17  10   18     58
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   15
Tessa Krull                 9
Camryn Stecken        8
Brynlee Hunt             6
3-9 (0-2)
Next Up 12/22 @ the Ottawa Christmas Tourney vs Streator 1:30
Dec 18
Seneca vs Midland

                    1     2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish  11   14    8    14     47
Midland     14   12   12   17     55
Leading scorers
Graysen Provance   26
Brynlee Hunt              6
Like Rowley                 5
Next up 12/19/25 @ Ottawa Christmas Tourney vs Pontiac 4:30
3-7 (0-2)
Dec 18
GSW vs Grant Park

The Lady Panthers defeated Grant Park by a score of 30-26.

The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 13 points. Lilyan Eddy and Ellie Marquez each contributed 5 points, with Ellie hitting a clutch free throw to seal the win.
The Panthers will next play at home against Momence.
Dec 17
GSW vs Hoopeston

The Lady Panthers lost a hard fought game to Hoopeston, 39-32. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 23 points. Lily Eddy, Kaylee Tousignant and Ellie Marquez each added 3.

The Panthers play tomorrow night at Grant Park.
Dec 17
Dwight vs Henry
Dwight Varsity 62
Henry Varsity 36
Dwight Lady Trojans had a great team win in their conference game at Henry with Cloe Gall, Ryan Bean and Mikayla Chambers all scoring in double figures. The Lady Trojans are figuring out that defense wins games, grabbing 20 steals as a team.
They are now on a 6 game win streak, putting them 10-3 overall. The Lady Trojans will have a short break and then back to action with a JV tournament on Dec 22-23 in Coal City. The Varsity Trojans will head to the Beardstown Christmas Tournament starting Dec 26th.
Dwight JV 27
Henry JV 17
Shay Sulzberger, June Woods, and Stella Turner all chipped in 6 points.
Dec 15
GSW vs Herscher

The Lady Panthers lost to Herscher 45-15. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 5 points and Kaylee Tousignant with 4.

The Panthers finish the Iroquois West tournament on Wednesday night against Hoopeston.
Dec 15
Seneca vs Prairie Central

                           1     2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish          6    10   11   7      34
Prairie Central  14    9    11   11    45
Leading scorers
Graysen Provance   14
Camryn Stecken       5
Kylee Rowley             5
3-6 (0-1)
Next up 12/18/25 @ Midland for a conference game
Dec 15
Dwight vs Serena
Dwight JV 27
Serena JV 18
Dwight Varsity 59
Serena Varsity 45
Varsity Lady Trojans were down by 10 in the 3rd quarter and came back for a 14 point win against
Serena at home on Monday night.  Lead by Mikayla Chambers (18 points, 5 assists), Ryan Bean (15 points, 8 rebounds), Liv Buck (9 points), Sophie Buck and Makayla Wahl-Seabert with 8 points each.
Varsity Lady Trojans are now 9-3 on the season and travel to Henry on Wednesday night for a conference game.
Dec 14
GSW vs Iroquois West

The Lady Panthers played the first day of their holiday tournament today at Iroquois West.

In the first game, the Panthers lost to top seeded Wilmington by a score of 58-20. Maddie Simms led the Panthers with 10 points.
In the second game, the Panthers lost a hard fought game to Clifton Central, 42-28.  They led for three quarters but ran out of steam in the fourth. In the second game, the Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 18 points.
The Panthers will continue the tournament on Monday night.
Dec 12
Seneca vs Ottawa

                     1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish    4    8    10   8     30
Ottawa       13   9    13   13    48
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance  9
Camryn Stecken     6
Elsa Douglas           6
3-5 (0-1)
Next up Monday 12/15 at Prairie Central
Dec 12
GSW vs Illinois Lutheran

The Lady Panthers defeated Illinois Lutheran tonight by a score of 50-16.

The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 13 points, followed by Lilyan Eddy with 12 and Kaylee Tousignant with 8.
The Lady Panthers play tomorrow in the Iroquois West Holiday Tournament
Dec 11
Dwight vs Marquette
Varsity Lady Trojans 61
Marquette Varsity 31
Dwight had a big conference win over Marquette on Thursday night putting them 8-3 on the season.
Dwight had 9 girls score lead by Mikayla Chambers (20 points, 4 assists) and Ryan Bean (15 points, 8 rebounds).
The play of the game goes to Sophie Buck who hit a half court shot at the buzzer to end the 3rd quarter.
The Lady Trojans next game is at home against Serena on Monday (12/15). JV game at 5:30 followed by Varsity.
Dec 9
Dwight vs Lexington
Dwight Varsity 47
Lexington Varsity 34
The Lady Trojans are now 7-3 on the season, winning their last 3 games.
Last night they were lead by Mikayla Chambers (12 points, 7 steals), Sophie Buck (10 points, 6 rebounds), and Ryan Bean (8 points, 14 rebounds). They are on the road for a conference game against Ottawa Marquette on Thursday night.
Dec 8
Dwight vs Putnam County
The Varsity Lady Trojans came away with a big win against Putnam County, 58-19. First conference game, first conference win. Great team effort with 10 girls scoring. Lady Trojans are now 6-3 on the season.
Come on out to DTHS gym to cheer them on again tonight as they take on Lexington at 5:30…varsity game only.
Dec 8
GSW vs Beecher

The Lady Panthers lost to Beecher by a score of 52-34.

Maddie Simms led the Panthers with 16 points, with Kaylee Tousignant adding 7.
The Panthers play this Friday at home against Illinois Lutheran.
Dec 6
Dwight vs Streator
JV and Varsity Lady Trojans both came away with a win over Streator this past Saturday.
Dwight JV 32
Streator JV 15
Dwight Varsity 46
Streator Varsity 28
First conference home game tonight (12/8) against Putnam County…5:30 JV start time followed by Varsity. Come on out to DTHS gym to support your Lady Trojans!
Dec 4
Dwigfht vs Fieldcrest
Dwight 54
Fieldcrest 60
Hard fought game by both teams, but Lady Trojans fell short to Fieldcrest dropping their record to 4-3. Dwight was lead by Mikayla Chambers (24 points, 4 steals), Ryan Bean (8 points, 9 rebounds) and Sophie Buck (7 points, 4 assists).
Mikayla Chambers hit her 1000 career point during the game.
Dec 3
GSW vs Tri-Point

The Lady Panthers lost to Tri-Point by a score of 50-32. The Panthers were led by Lilyan Eddy with 11 points and Maddie Simms with 10.

The Panthers play next Monday night against Beecher at 5:30
Dec 2
Dwight vs Somnauk
Dwight 54
Somonauk 41
The Dwight Lady Trojans poured in 24 points in the 4th quarter to secure a win over Somonauk. Dwight was lead in scoring by Chambers (25 points), Bean (10 points), and Wahl (10 points).
Lady Trojans are now 4-2. We are on the road again on Thursday night against Fieldcrest. Our first home game is Saturday, 12/6 against Streator.
Dec 2
Sneca vs Princeton

                      1    2    3   4   Total

Lady Irish    11   12   7   8     38
Princeton    25   8   13  12   58
Leading scorers
Graysen Provance   16
Tessa Krull                10
Elsa Douglas              7
3-3 (0-1)
Next up 12/8 @ Seneca vs Moline
Dec 1
GSW vs Clifton Central

The Panthers lost to Clifton Central 61-30.

The Panthers were led by Lily Eddy with 13 points and Maddie Simms with 8.
The Panthers will play Wednesday night at Tri Point.
Nov 27
GSW veed Custer

The Lady Panthers lost to Reed Custer by a score of 47-37. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 18 points and Madison Wright with 12.

The Lady Panthers play at home against Clifton Central on Monday.
Nov 25
Seneca vs St Bede

                    1     2    3    4     Total

Lady Irish    15   8   12   12      47
St. Bede      15   9    12   14    50
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   24
Kylee Rowley             6
3-2 (0-1)
Next Up Tuesday 12/2 @ home vs Princeton

GSW vs Herscher

The Lady Panthers lost to Herscher by a score of 49-33. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 12 points and followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 10.

The Panthers play tomorrow night against Reed Custer.
Nov 22
Seneca vs Peoria Manual
                            1     2    3   4    Total
Lady Irish            6    10    8   4     28
Peoria Manual    16    8    8   8      40
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   14
Tessa Krull                 6
3-1 (0-0)
Next Up 11/25/25 @ Seneca vs St Bede.  JV 5:30 and Var to follow
Nov 21
Dwight vs Somonauk
Dwight Lady Trojans beat Somonauk 59-42 on Friday night.
Mikayla Chambers 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists
Makayla Wahl 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals
Ryan Bean 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists
Sophie Buck 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
Lady Trojans are now 3-1 on the season. We play again on 11/25 at Tri Valley.
GSW vs Grace Christian

The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian by a score of 37-22.

The Panthers were led by Leah Olson with 7 points, and Maddie Simms and Kaylee Tousignant each had 6.
The Panthers play at home next Tuesday against Herscher.
Nov 20
Dwight vs Plano
Dwight Lady Trojans defeated Plano at the Somonauk Tournament on Thursday night, 59-57.
Leading the team was Mikayla Chambers with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals. Ryan Bean had 10 points, 9 rebounds. Also chipping in were Addy Sulzberger with 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals along with Shay Sulzberger with 8 points.
Lady Trojans are now 2-1. Next game 11/21 against Somonauk.
GSW vs Kankakee
The Lady Panthers lost to Kankakee 74-20.  The Panthers were led by Kaylee Tousignant with 9 points and followed by Maddie Simms with 6. They will play their final game of the Reed-Custer Tournament against Grace Christian on Friday at 5pm.
Nov 19
Dwight vs ACC
Dwight Lady Trojans took a loss to ACC, 34-60.
Mikayla Chambers lead the way with 11 points and 5 steals and Addy Sulzberger chipped in 9 points and 5 rebounds.
We are now 1-1 on the season and take on Plano tonight (11/20) in the Somonauk Tournament.
GSW vs Coal City

The Lady Panthers lost to Coal City by a score of 49-25. Maddie Simms led the team with 9 points, followed by Lilyan Eddy with 7.

The Panthers play again tomorrow night at 8pm against Kankakee.
Nov 18
Dwight vs Newark
Dwight Varsity girls season opener vs Newark at the Somonauk Tournament
Dwight 58
Newark 20
Mikayla Chambers  25 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals
Addy Sulzberger  9 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds
Ryan Bean 8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals
GSW vs Rosary
The GSW Lady Panthers lost to Rosary by a score of 39-29.
Leading the Panthers was Maddie Simms with 11 points, followed by Leah Olson with 7, Lilyan Eddy with 6 and Kaylee Tousignant with 5.
The Panthers play tomorrow night at 6:30 against Coal City in the Reed-Custer Thanksgiving Tournament.
Seneca vs Streator

                    1     2     3      4    Total

Lady Irish    7    21    20    2     50
Streator       2     4       8    6     14
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   15
Tessa Krull                10
Camryn Stecken        7
Kylee Rowley             6
2-0 (0-0)
Next up 11/20/25 @ Seneca 7:00 vs Serena in Falcon/Irish Thanksgiving Tournament
Nov 17
Seneca vs Marquette

                    1      2     3     4     Total

Lady Irish      8     11    13    9     41
Marquette     8       5      9    6     28
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance     21
Tessa Krull                   9
Kylee Rowley              5
1-0 (0-0)
Next up 11/18/25 @ Seneca 7:00 vs Streator in Falcon/Irish Thanksgiving Tournament
