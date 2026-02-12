Grow, Learn, and Discover at “A Day in the Garden Patch”

PONTIAC, Ill. – Gardening doesn’t have to be stressful. It offers a meaningful way to stay active, enhance the beauty of our communities, and support a healthier environment. It is perfectly okay if a plant doesn’t thrive or if a garden isn’t flawless; every attempt contributes to a greener and more beautiful space. University of Illinois Extension Livingston County Master Gardeners invite you—no matter if you’re a longtime gardener or a first-time grower—to explore the benefits of tending a garden and connecting with nature at their annual A Day in the Garden Patch, on Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to Noon.

A Day in the Garden Patch is designed to inspire, educate, and encourage gardeners of all experience levels, whether you care for a container on a sunny balcony or cultivate a full landscape. This educational event is perfect for anyone who loves plants and wants to learn new gardening tips while enjoying a fun, community‑focused morning. Gardening presentations include:

Tropical Plants: Selection, Design, and Care

Bring the tropics to your home and garden! Join Dan Anderson, horticulturist, and houseplant expert, to learn how to select vibrant tropical plants for your space, incorporate them into landscapes and containers, and keep them thriving with proper watering, fertilizing, and overwintering techniques. Whether you’re new to gardening or experienced, you will leave inspired to create your own tropical oasis.

Mastering Drought-Resilient Gardening

Grow beautiful, resilient landscapes even in dry conditions. Livingston County Master Gardeners will share drought-tolerant plant options that bring beauty and resilience to your landscape. Also learn simple DIY irrigation systems, and strategies to conserve water and keep your garden healthy during periods of limited rainfall.

DIY Ollas: Efficient Watering for Your Garden- Make & Take

Discover an ancient yet highly effective method of garden irrigation! In this hands-on workshop, you will learn about ollas—unglazed clay pots used for slow-release watering—and why they are perfect for conserving water and promoting healthy plant growth. Master Gardeners will walk you through the process of making your own olla to take home and use in your garden. They will also share tips on placement, maintenance, and how ollas can help reduce water waste while keeping your plants thriving. All materials are provided—just bring your creativity and get ready to craft!

A $30 registration fee includes light refreshments, all three educational presentations, and materials for the olla make-and-take activity. Check-in begins at 8:45 a.m., with the workshops beginning at 9 a.m. The program will be held at the University of Illinois Extension-Livingston County Office at 1412 South Locust Street, Pontiac. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/GardenPatch or call (815) 842-1776.