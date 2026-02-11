Giannoulias Expands Electronic Lien and Titling to Deliver Faster, More Secure Vehicle Titles Statewide ELT Transition Streamlines Processing and Reduces Fraud for Lenders and Consumers

Illinois motorists, lenders and dealers will soon experience faster title processing, fewer delays and stronger fraud protections as the Secretary of State’s office transitions to mandatory participation in its Electronic Lien and Titling (ELT) program statewide, Secretary Alexi Giannoulias announced.

All financial institutions that process five or more liens annually in Illinois will be required to transition to ELT by July 1, 2026. By replacing paper titles with a secure digital system, ELT reduces mailing and storage costs, shortens processing times and provides real-time visibility into lien and title records.

“Moving to mandatory Electronic Lien and Titling is the next step in bringing Illinois’ vehicle services fully into the digital age,” Giannoulias said. “This secure, paperless system cuts red tape for lenders and dealers, speeds up lien releases, accelerates the transfer process and better protects consumers. What once took weeks or months can occur within hours.”

Through ELT, lien and title records are transmitted directly and securely to the Secretary of State and maintained electronically by approved service providers until the lien is satisfied. When a loan is paid off, banks, credit unions and dealers can release the title instantaneously, which benefits consumers, who no longer need with fill out paperwork on make in-person visits, and enables sales, trade-ins or re-financing to occur.







The system reduces operational risk and data entry errors, lowers administrative and mailing expenses, eliminates the need for physical title storage and improves transparency by giving lenders immediate access to lien and title status information. It also helps prevent “title washing” and fraudulent lien releases, protecting both consumers and financial institutions.



There is no enrollment or annual participation fee. Statutory lien fees remain unchanged and continue to be collected at the point of sale, while any non-statutory service fees are assessed per transaction by the lienholder’s chosen provider.

Lienholders may enroll through an approved ELT service provider, including PDP Group, DDI Technology, Secure Title Administration or Vitu. Enrollment is also offered directly through the State ELT portal by contacting enroll@champtitles.com.

Background:

The Illinois General Assembly first approved ELT in 2000 but outdated technology delayed full implementation. Upon taking office in 2023, Giannoulias made modernization a top priority and created the infrastructure to allow for ELT to launch.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office first introduced ELT in 2024. The system has already helped cut customer wait times, improve accuracy and strengthen safeguards against fraud.

The office will continue working closely with lenders, dealers and service providers to ensure a smooth and efficient transition ahead of the July 2026 implementation date.