Gardner Grade School hosted its 4th annual Dodgeball Tournament on Sunday, February 1st. This tournament was started in 2005 and held at Coal City and has since been continued at Gardner Grade School. Overall, there were 30 teams participating this year with students in 2nd-6th grade from Braceville, Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Mazon, and South Wilmington. All proceeds this year will benefit local food pantries.