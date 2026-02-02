Jan 31 Regionals

We had a good day with our four athletes who competed Saturday!

Isaiah Carreon wrestling up a weight had a close match in his final bout of the day, and had a terrific season for this being his first year. EJ Hensel had a difficult bracket and will be continuing to practice for the Frosh Soph State series with several other Dwight and Gardner wrestlers.

Sawyer Kucera won his first match and had a solid second seeded wrestler the next round. He won his next match by points, and had one of his best days of the season.

Gavin Bafia wrestled Fiercely, and advanced to Sectionals by beating Reed Custer and placing third by pinning his opponent.

Next wrestling event our Girls wrestling team has their Regional tournament!

Jan 22 vs Kankakee HS at Gardner HS

A Classic last dual meet of the season as we hosted Kankakee high school at Gardner HS and had a big crowd with a competitive night that honored our two Seniors that have put in a lot of work, sweat, and toughness into this sport.

We had a total of 9 bouts winning 7 of the matches, including our 2 Seniors who went 3-0 with Aubree Stein coming from behind to get a reversal and a pin. Gavin’s Varsity match was a back and forth affair with Gavin Bafia literally holding on for the win 9-8 as his opponent exploded with 3 seconds left into a standing position off the bottom and Gavin clasped a bear hug tightly while time expired on the clock!

Dalton DeLong, Isaiah Carreon, Adilynn Avilez, and Avery Crouch all secured Strong victories

Next up, Girls head to Olympia and boys to LeRoy for a Saturday tournament

Jan 16 & 17 Reed Custer Comet Classic and Canton

The Trojans had five boys and 3 girls competing in two separate tournaments this weekend.

Reed Custer was a 2 day 30+ team tournament and Gavin Bafia placed 5th going 3-2.

At Canton Girls tournament Adilynn Avilez placed 5th going 3-1.

Avery Crouch had a Bye and won her next 3 bouts by pins to Win the tournament beating a solid opponent in the first period in her final match!

Keep up the good work, everyone!

Jan 15 @ Marquette

Tonight was a tough match however we had some bright spots.

Addie and Isaiah had victories and Dalton and Gavin wrestled physically but fell short.

Avery and Aubree did not have matches.

Boys wrestle this weekend at Reed Custer and Girls at Canton high School, come support us

Jan 10 – Prairie Central Hawk Classic

The Prairie Central Hawk Classic 18 team tournament was a good learning experience for all seven of the wrestlers that competed.

All but one wrestler won matches with Dalton DeLong and Gavin Bafia leading the way by taking home 2nd and 5th place each only having one loss that day.

The Trojans wrestle Thursday at Ottawa Marquette and Friday/ Saturday at Reed Custer with our Girls team going Saturday to Canton High School!

Jan 8 – Deemack Wrestling Scramble

Good event where Coaches from 8 schools segmented wrestlers by ability as good, average, or first year.

Dwight had 6 wrestlers and two went undefeated, 3 were 1 and 1 and the other would have been 1 and 1 however ran out of time with his comeback.

Saturday the boys wrestle 5 matches each at a Prairie Central Scramble

Come check it out

Jan 7 – Girls @ Elmhurst

We traveled to Elmhurst to face Downer’s Grove South, York HS, and Morton of Cicero.

Aubree competed Valiantly with noticed improvement on her bottom position.

Addie and Avery went 3-0 with 3 pins all in the first period and all demonstrating what a takedown clinic looks like!!!

Great job Girls,

Today we head to Deemack for a scramble

Jan 5 – Kanelkand with Somonauk

Dwight Wrestling had a Tri-meet at Kaneland.

We started against Somonauk with a total team effort coming from behind to win 24-23. Dalton DeLong had our first pin and Gavin Bafia secured the victory with a quick pin. Isaiah Carreon has a win by technical fall.

Our Girls team was dominant scoring several takedowns in the first period and routing their opponents while finishing with first period pins by Avery Crouch and Adilyn Avilez.

Dalton DeLong continued his assertive style and pinned Kaneland in a near side cradle in less than a minute!!

Girls wrestle again on Wednesday at York High School and both teams compete at Deemak on Thursday

Jan 3 – Rickover Rumble Girls Tournament

Lady Trojan Wrestling at the Rickover Naval Acadamy finished 8th out of 27 teams.

Avery had 3 great matches with 3 pins and 1st place!

Addie had 3 great matches with 1st place and 3 pins in under 3 minutes total.

Aubree won 3 and lost 2 and placed 5th.

Our Team took 8th out of 27 teams with three girls and those ahead of us had 10+ athletes

Jan 2 – Sandwich Duals

With only 4 boys competing due to absences the Trojans made it into the top 10 beating Somonauk handily.

Gavin and Dalton were both 3-1 for the day with some crucial pins.

EJ Hensel went 2-2 with 1 pin and Sawyer notched another pin for the team.

The Trojans compete again Monday January 5th at Kaneland and will also see Somonauk there again.

Dec 20

We had 3 girls and 4 boys competing in 2 separate tournaments, and as you see below our Girls team had an outstanding tournament bringing home a Trophy.

Adilynn Avilez and Avery Crouch were the talk of the place getting accolades for their perfect performances, each placing first.

Aubree Stein had a key pin which sealed the Team trophy ahead of two teams that were right behind us.

Our Boys team learned a lot, and Jayden Gomez took home a 6th place medal going 3-2 on the day with 3 pins!

Dec 19

The Trojans hosted Pontiac and Wilmington. Dalton DeLong showed Grit and good defense in his victory over Wilmington. Adilynn Avilez was intense with her dominant pin over Pontiac. Isaiah Carreon secured a 9-6 decision in his solid win against Pontiac. Sawyer Kucera looked good in a close battle.

The other schools were without light weights so Jayden Gomez received two wins by Forfeit.

We travel to Illinois College for a tournament tomorrow and to Sandwich High School for a team tournament over break.

Dec 12-13

What a FULL weekend for our wrestling team. We had 5 events in 2 days, four were tournaments and a home dual meet with a red hot Reed Custer team. Friday, Our 3 girls were at a big Pontiac tournament, and Aubree had a solid pin, while Addie was on a roll with two quick pins going 2-1 and taking 3rd place. Avery Crouch was in her Zone, and had a tech fall and 2 pins in around 3 minutes, capturing 1st place confidently. The next day, our Boys competed at Pontiac Senior Gavin Bafia and Freshman Dalton DeLong earned 3rd place finishes giving strong performances with valiant efforts.

In Thornton Township High School, our boys competed in a JV tournament with some 2&3A schools and won several matches.

EJ Hensel got his first few wins of this young season. Jayden Gomez turned the corner and controlled his opponents with a few impressive wins, and his first medal taking Fourth place. Sawyer Kucera showed great defense not giving up any points besides some takedowns.

Saturday, Adilynn Avilez made it look easy with her physical style making her opponents give up, and receiving a bracket and first place honors with three wins. Avery Crouch continued her consistent high pace offense en route to her three wins and another 1st place medal. Aubree Stein, showed tremendous heart in her very close and competitive matches taking home fourth place.

Our next tri-meet is this Thursday at home, and we hope you come out for the excitement!

Dec 9

The Dwight wrestling was victorious over Ridgeview as a team. Dalton DeLong had a pin in that match and a win by a major decision against Streator. Jayden Gomez received a pair of Forfeits to better his record, and Aubrey Stein with her first pin of the year over Streator. Sawyer Kucera notched another pin, and looked tough all night. Gavin Bafia had a major decision over a good Ridge view opponent.

Come watch us compete on Thursday night at Dwight as we host Seneca and Clifton Central

Dec 5

Chicago Hope and Lisle came to town and Chicago Hope was dominant. Our Dwight Trojans matched their intensity but at the end of the night, they were too much to handle.

We were more evenly matched with Lisle, prevailing in 3 of our 5 bouts.

Dalton DeLong, Gavin Bafia, and Avery Crouch won by major decisions or better!

Tuesday night we have our next duals at Streator.

Dec 4

We had an abbreviated lineup with 5 members of the team missing yet those wrestlers who completed represented Dwight wrestling superbly and received compliments from their opponents as to how tough and good they were.

Adilynn Avilez had another pin tonight in dominating fashion. Avery Crouch was 2-0 tonight with a pin that would have been a tech fall had the ref not slapped the mat. Gavin Bafia had a tech fall in his first match and got caught in his second going 1-1. Dalton DeLong looked strong and lost a high scoring affair in the final seconds against a Senior after receiving a win by forfeit earlier in the night.

Aubree Stein and Jayden Gomez both gave solid efforts but their opponents were more experienced.

Come out and watch our first home meet Friday night!

Dec 2

The Dwight Trojan Wrestlers traveled to Heyworth High School and wrestled them, Prairie Central and Herscher.

Gavin Bafia went 3-0 with 2 pins and a forfeit. Sawyer Kucera was 2-1. Dalton DeLong picked up his first pin of the season, and Addie Avilez and Avery Crouch wrestled extremely well

Come out to Morris on Thursday to see us compete!