Jan 31 Regionals
We had a good day with our four athletes who competed Saturday!
Jan 22 vs Kankakee HS at Gardner HS
A Classic last dual meet of the season as we hosted Kankakee high school at Gardner HS and had a big crowd with a competitive night that honored our two Seniors that have put in a lot of work, sweat, and toughness into this sport.
Jan 16 & 17 Reed Custer Comet Classic and Canton
The Trojans had five boys and 3 girls competing in two separate tournaments this weekend.
Jan 15 @ Marquette
Tonight was a tough match however we had some bright spots.
Jan 10 – Prairie Central Hawk Classic
The Prairie Central Hawk Classic 18 team tournament was a good learning experience for all seven of the wrestlers that competed.
Jan 8 – Deemack Wrestling Scramble
Good event where Coaches from 8 schools segmented wrestlers by ability as good, average, or first year.
Jan 7 – Girls @ Elmhurst
We traveled to Elmhurst to face Downer’s Grove South, York HS, and Morton of Cicero.
Jan 5 – Kanelkand with Somonauk
Dwight Wrestling had a Tri-meet at Kaneland.
Jan 3 – Rickover Rumble Girls Tournament
Lady Trojan Wrestling at the Rickover Naval Acadamy finished 8th out of 27 teams.
Avery had 3 great matches with 3 pins and 1st place!
Addie had 3 great matches with 1st place and 3 pins in under 3 minutes total.
Aubree won 3 and lost 2 and placed 5th.
Our Team took 8th out of 27 teams with three girls and those ahead of us had 10+ athletes
Jan 2 – Sandwich Duals
Dec 20
We had 3 girls and 4 boys competing in 2 separate tournaments, and as you see below our Girls team had an outstanding tournament bringing home a Trophy.
Dec 19
The Trojans hosted Pontiac and Wilmington. Dalton DeLong showed Grit and good defense in his victory over Wilmington. Adilynn Avilez was intense with her dominant pin over Pontiac. Isaiah Carreon secured a 9-6 decision in his solid win against Pontiac. Sawyer Kucera looked good in a close battle.
Dec 12-13
What a FULL weekend for our wrestling team. We had 5 events in 2 days, four were tournaments and a home dual meet with a red hot Reed Custer team. Friday, Our 3 girls were at a big Pontiac tournament, and Aubree had a solid pin, while Addie was on a roll with two quick pins going 2-1 and taking 3rd place. Avery Crouch was in her Zone, and had a tech fall and 2 pins in around 3 minutes, capturing 1st place confidently. The next day, our Boys competed at Pontiac Senior Gavin Bafia and Freshman Dalton DeLong earned 3rd place finishes giving strong performances with valiant efforts.
Dec 9
The Dwight wrestling was victorious over Ridgeview as a team. Dalton DeLong had a pin in that match and a win by a major decision against Streator. Jayden Gomez received a pair of Forfeits to better his record, and Aubrey Stein with her first pin of the year over Streator. Sawyer Kucera notched another pin, and looked tough all night. Gavin Bafia had a major decision over a good Ridge view opponent.
Dec 5
Chicago Hope and Lisle came to town and Chicago Hope was dominant. Our Dwight Trojans matched their intensity but at the end of the night, they were too much to handle.
Dec 4
We had an abbreviated lineup with 5 members of the team missing yet those wrestlers who completed represented Dwight wrestling superbly and received compliments from their opponents as to how tough and good they were.
Dec 2
The Dwight Trojan Wrestlers traveled to Heyworth High School and wrestled them, Prairie Central and Herscher.