Feb 3 Wrestling:

The wrestling team had a great meet last night against Wilmington, Jack Tjelle, Henry Sassenger, Jace Pokarney, Asa Lasser, Kimari Nelson, and Mia Hoffner all had victories!

Feb 2. Volleyball:

The 6th grade A team played Odell last night and picked up the victory. They won the first set 25-12, lost the second set 26-28, and won the third set 15-4. The girls moved and talked on the court and worked together as a team. The girls were aggressive at the net.

Individual stats:

Kenzie Mallaney had 8 aces

Opal Moore had 6 kills

Evelyn Hansen had 2 aces, 1 assists, and 2 kills

Mia Hoffner 1 ace

Willow Riber 2 aces

Luna Harper had 1 ace and 1 assist

Lucy Cotter had 2 kills

Ally Wilkey had 5 aces

Last night the Lady Redbirds travelled to Odell and defeated the Ramgals after 2 sets, 25-11 and 25-12.

Delilah Bowman had 3 aces.

Delani Leonard had 2 aces and 2 digs.

Avery Watters had an ace.

Claire Tjelle had a dig and 2 kills.

Lila Tjelle had 4 kills.

Skylar Burke had 8 aces with 5 assists.

Charleigh Wilkey had an ace, a dig and a kill.

7th grade Lady Redbirds lost in 3 sets to Odell. The scores were 20-25, 25-13 and 15-25. Leads scorers are below:

Scarlett Miner- 2 aces, 2 kills

Olivia Turner- 1 ace, 2 kills

Tinley O’Donnell- 1 ace, 2 kills

Izzy Pittenger- 13 aces, 2 digs, 2 assist, 2 kills

Jan 29

7th/8th Boys Basketball:

The 7th Grade Boys Basketball are the Sectional Champs! They were victorious over Dalton Roosevelt last night in an impressive victory 51-33. They will take on Peoria St. Philomena at the State Tournament this Saturday in Macon at Meridian High School. The game is at 10am. Great job boys!!

Wrestling:

The wrestling team had a great night in Seneca last night winning a vast majority of the matches!

Charlotte Sassenger had two great victories, Jace Pokarney, Noah Rosales, Asa Lasser, and Blayze Halstead had a pin fall win. On the JV side of things Tanner Buchaneu had a pinfall win and Nicole Faulds won a great match as well! Excellent job wrestlers!

If any former basketball players or anyone in general wants to come out for the wrestling team there is no better time then this Monday. Practice will be from 3-5, even if you don’t have gear come check it out and see if wrestling is for you! Feel free to see or email Mr Wilkins for details.

Just a reminder that there will be no wrestling practice this afternoon.

Volleyball:

The 6th grade volleyball team faced Serena last night. The “A” team came out strong but came up short and lost the first set 25-23 but came up in the second set winning 25-23, and battled hard in the third set but ended up losing 15-11. The girls played hard.

Individual stats:

Kenzie Mallaney had 1 aces and 1 kill

Lucy Cotter had 2 aces and 1 kill

Evelyn Hansen had 1 ace

Mia Hoffner had 2 aces, 1 dig, and 2 kills

Luna Parker had 3 aces and 1 kill

Willow Riber had 1 ace and 1 dig

Ally Wilkey added 2 aces

The “B” team also played Serena last night. The girls came up short in the first set losing 23-25 and losing 25-9 in the second set. The girls played hard and worked well as a team.

Individual stats:

Ryan Ercolini had 1 aces and 1 dig

Zoey Henert had 2 aces, 1 dig, and 2 kills

Tinley Bunting had 2 kills

Kataleya Cortez had 2 digs

Harper Ochoa and Lillian Stone each had 1 ace

Camry Watters had a kill

The girls play at the High School Tonight vs Saratoga at 4:30.

The 7th grade Lady Redbirds lost in a 3 set thriller to visiting Pontiac Indians. Scores were 25-20, 27-29, 14-16. Score leaders are below:

Olivia Turner- 1 ace, 1 dig, 2 kills

Scarlett Miner- 1 ace, 1 block, 4 kills

Allie Hansen- 5 aces, 2 digs, 2 kills

Izzy Pittenger- 5 aces, 3 digs, 4 assist, 2 kills

Last night the 8th Lady Redbirds played Pontiac JH at home. The Redbirds played the first set strong and confident defeated Pontiac 25-20. Pontiac came back fighting in the second set and forced a third set. The Redbirds had a slow start in the third set; however, Lila Tjelle served a 10 point serving rally to come back from behind to secure the win 15-10.

Lila Tjelle had 4 aces, 2 digs, 2 assists, 3 kills and a block.

Delilah Bowman had 3 aces, 3 digs and 1 kill.

Delani Leonard has 2 digs.

Avery Watters has a kill.

Claire Tjelle had 1 ace, 2 digs, 6 kills and a block.

Skylar Burke had a dig, 9 assists and 1 kill.

Charleigh Wilkey had 1 ace, a dig and 2 kills.

Jan 28

7th/8th Boys Basketball: The 7th Grade Boys Basketball are the Sectional Champs! They were victorious over Dalton Roosevelt last night in an impressive victory 51-33. They will take on Peoria St. Philomena at the State Tournament this Saturday in Macon at Meridian High School. The game is at 10am. Great job boys!! Volleyball: The 6th grade volleyball team faced Elwood last night. The “A” team came out strong and won the first set 25-19 but came up short in the second set losing 25-17, and battled hard in the third set but ended up losing 14-16. The girls were aggressive at the net and worked well together. Individual stats: Kenzie Mallaney had 2 aces and 1 kill Lucy Cotter ha 3 aces and 1 dig Evelyn Hansen had 5 aces, 2 digs, and 2 kills Mia Hoffner had 2 aces, 1 dig, and 3 kills Luna Parker had 3 aces and 1 kill Willow Riber had 5 aces and 1 kill Ally Wilkey added 1 kill The “B” team also played Elwood last night. The girls came up short in the first set losing 18-25, came back strong in the second set and won 25-23, but came up just short in the third set losing 15-13. The girls played hard and worked well as a team. Individual stats: Ryan Ercolini had 6 aces and 3 kills Zoey Henert had 1 ace, 1 dig, and 2 kills Tinley Bunting had 5 aces, 3 digs, and 1 kill Kataleya Cortez had 2 aces and 2 kills Lillian Stone and Camry Watters each added 1 kill Harper Connor and Harper Ochoa added 1 dig each.

Jan 27 8th Grade Basketball

The 8th grade season came to an end with a 25-28 loss to 1 seed Mazon in the second round of Regional play. Leading in scoring was Nate Wilkey with 14 points. Kade Jensen had 6 points. Jace Jensen had 3 points including a 3 pointer. Levi Ochoa had 2 points. The Redbirds finish their season at 10-6. Coach Cal thanks all the players for their hard work and time over the great season!

Jan 27 8th Grade Volleyball

Last night the Lady Redbirds travelled to Saratoga. During the first set, it was point for point with good volleys and high energy but the Redbirds lost their momentum and fell to Saratoga. Delilah Bowman and Avery Watters each had a dig. Delani Leonard has an ace and a dig. Claire Tjelle had an ace, a kill and a block. Skylar Burke had an ace, 2 digs, an assist and a kill. Libby Stipanovich had an ace.

Jan 26 8th Grade Voleyball

Last night the Redbirds played against Flanagan. In the first set, the Redbirds came back from behind to win 25-22. Though they played with high energy, the Redbirds lost to Flanagan after 3 sets.

Delilah Bowman had an ace.

Avery Watters and Delani Leonard each had a dig.

Claire Tjelle had 5 aces, 2 digs, 3 kills and a block.

Lila Tjelle had an ace, 2 digs, an assist, 3 kills and a block.

Charleigh Wilkey had 2 blocks.

Skylar Burke had 2 aces, a dig, 5 assists and 3 kills.

Jan 26 7th Grade Volleyball

1/26/2026 Redbirds vs Flanagan

Beat Flanagan 28-30, 25-16, 15-13

Lead scorers:

Izzy Pittenger- 9 aces, 2 digs, 2 assist, 3 kills

Scarlett Miner- 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block

Emma Bovelle- 4 aces, 1 dig, 2 assist

Ari Boyer- 1 aces, 2 digs, 2 kills

Jan 24 7th Grade Volleyball

1/24/2026 LCT Volleyball Tournament

Beat Streator Woodland 18-25, 25-20, 15-13

Lost to Cornell 8-25, 8-25

Lost to Pontiac 24-26, 14-25

Leads scorers for Tournament:

Izzy Pittenger- 15 aces, 5 digs, 3 assist, 8 kills,

Olivia Turner- 2 aces, 1 assist, 4 kills, 1 block

Emma Bovelle- 5 aces, 3 assist, 1 digs, 3 kills

Jan 22 8th Grade Volleyball

The Lady Redbirds played at home against Mazon. The Redbirds fell to Mazon after two sets. Charleigh Wilkey had a dig and 2 blocks. Skylar Burke had an ace, a dig and 2 kills. Like Tjelle had an ace and 2 digs. Claire Tjelle had 2 digs and a kill. Avery Watters had an ace a a dig. Delani Leonard has 3 digs and a kill.

Jan 20

7th/8th Boys Basketball:

On January 20, 2026, in Joliet, the Redbirds opened regional play with a dominant 42–26 victory over St. George. Leading the charge was Kade Jensen, who filled the stat sheet with 15 points, 14 rebounds, 7 steals, and 7 assists. Jaxon Lee added 11 points and 3 steals, while Chase Wilkey contributed 8 points and 5 rebounds. Nathen Wilkey controlled the boards with 6 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, the Redbirds advance to a win-or-go-home regional championship matchup on Thursday at 4:30. Good luck, Redbirds!

Volleyball:

The 6th grade Volleyball played in a round robin last night in 3 games facing Serna and Gardner.

The A Team played GSW first and came out strong winning the first set 26-24, losing the second set 15-25, and battling hard in the third set but coming up just short 12-15.

Individual Stats:

Mia Hoffner had 3 assists and 1 kill

Opal Moore had 1 assist

Willow Riber had 3 aces, 1 dig, and 2 kills

Evelyn Hansen had 1 aces, 3 digs, 1 assist, and 1 kill

Kenzie Mallaney had 4 aces, 1 dig, 3 assists, and 1 kill

Luna Parker had 1 dig and 1 kill

The B Team played Serena in their first game of the night. Coming out strong and winning the first set 15-11 but losing the second set 13-15, and battling strong in the third set and winning 15-11.

The B Team also played GSW in their second game for the night. They battled hard but ended up losing 15-12 and 15-13.

Individual Stats for the night:

Ryan Ercolini had 9 aces and 2 kills

Zoey Henert had 3 aces, 1 dig, and 1 kill

Kataleya Coretz had 1 ace and 1 dig

Izzy Goff had 4 digs and 1 kill

Tinley Bunting had 2 aces, 2 digs, and 3 kills

Both teams played hard and will be in action tonight at Pontiac starting at 4:30.

The 7th grade Dwight Lady Redbirds lost their volleyball match in 2 sets to Gardner last night. The scores were 13-25 & 12-25. The leading scorers are below:

Tinley O’Donnell- 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 kill

Izzy Pittenger- 3 digs, 3 assist, 2 kill

Scarlett Miner- 3 kills

8th – Last night the Redbirds travelled to GSW. After strong serving on both sides and some close plays at the net, the Redbirds fell to GSW.

Charleigh Wilkey had one ace, one kill and a block.

Libby Stipanovich had 3 aces a dig.

Skylar Burke had 2 aces, 3 assists and 2 kills.

Claire Tjelle had 1 ace, 4 digs and a kill and a block.

Avery Watters had 2 digs.

Jan 16

Wrestling: The Redbird Wrestling team wrestled Morris and Manhattan Middle school last night in Morris. The Redbirds ultimately fell to both teams.

Wrestlers Carlos Ochoa, Henry Sassenger, Blayze Halstead, Kimari Nelson-Smith, Eastyn Coyle, Jack Tjelle, Mia Hofener, and Asa Lasser all had victories over opponents throughout the night.

It was a fun night in Morris and if any students who would like to still join the team it is not too late. See Mr Wilkins for details.

Volleyball:

Last night the Lady Redbirds had their home opener against Fieldcrest. The Redbirds fell to Fieldcrest after 3 sets. As a team, the Redbirds served with 76% accuracy with 13 aces and 11 kills.

Avery Watters had 3 aces and 2 digs.

Paulina Cano had a kill.

Lila Tjelle had 3 aces, 2 assists and 2 kills.

Skylar Burke had 2 aces, 2 digs, 4 assists and 3 kills.

Delani Leonard has 1 ace, 8 digs and 1 kill.

Claire Tjelle had 2 aces, 3 digs and 4 kills.

Delilah Bowman and Libby Stipanovich each had an ace.

The 7th grade Dwight Lady Redbirds lost their volleyball match in 2 sets to Wenona Fieldcrest last night. The scores were 20-25 & 9-25. The leading scorers are below:

Tinley O’Donnell- 1 dig, 2 assist, 1 kill

Izzy Pittenger- 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 kill

Olivia Turner- 1 dig, 1 kill

Allie Hansen- 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 kill

The 7th grade Dwight Lady Redbirds lost their volleyball match in 2 sets to Wenona Fieldcrest last night. The scores were 20-25 & 9-25. The leading scorers are below:

Tinley O’Donnell- 1 dig, 2 assist, 1 kill

Izzy Pittenger- 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 kill

Olivia Turner- 1 dig, 1 kill

Allie Hansen- 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 kill

Jan 14 – 7th/8th Boys Basketball

The Redbird Boys won their first round match up of the IVC Tournament vs Saratoga winning 29-25. Leading in scoring was Nate Wilkey with 12 points. Jace Jensen had 7 points with two three-pointers. Kade Jensen and Levi Ochoa Each had 5 points.

The Redbirds then played Mazon for the IVC Championshop losing a hard fought battle 26-38. Leading in scoring was Levi Ochoa with 12 points including a 3-pointer. Braxton Flahaut had 5 points with a 3-pointer. Kade Jensen had 4 points. Nate Wilkey had 3 points and Nash miner had 2 points.

The Redbirds are now 9-5 on the season and start Regional play 1/24 at Mazon.

Jan 13

7th/8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds traveled to Seneca for the first round of the IVC Tournament and came away with a dominant 42–17 victory. Leading the charge was Chase Wilkey with 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Kade Jensen added 8 points and an assist, while Jaxon Lee chipped in 6 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals. A great team win to advance in the tournament.

Later that day, the Redbirds faced Saratoga in the conference championship and once again came out on top, securing a 32–18 win to crown Dwight the 7th Grade Conference Champions. Kade Jensen led the way with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Daris Brahimi contributed 6 points, a rebound, and an assist, while Braiden Bachand stepped up in a big way with Nate in foul trouble, finishing with 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Outstanding team effort all around. The Redbirds will be back in action Tuesday for the first round of Regionals. Good luck, Redbirds!

Good luck to the 8th Grade Boys in the IVC Tournament! The tournament will be here at the grade school so come out and support the team! Good Luck!

Volleyball:

The 6th grade volleyball team opened their season last night facing Seneca. The “A” team lost the first set 15-25 and lost the second set 23-25.

Individual stats:

Luna Parker had 1 assist and 1 kill

Opal Moore had 2 aces, 2 digs and 1 kill

Kenzie Mallaney had 1 aces and 1 dig

Mia Hoffner had 1 ace and 1 dig

Evelyn Hansen had 1 aces and 1 dig

Lucy Cotter and Ally Wilkey both had 1 kill

The “B” team also came up short versus Seneca 25-8 and 25-11

Individual stats:

Lillian Stone had 2 digs

Izzy Goff had 1 ace, 1 dig, and 1 kill

Ryan Ercolini had 3 aces and 1 assist

Kataleya Cortez had 2 kills

The 7th grade Dwight Lady Redbirds lost their volleyball match in 2 sets to Seneca last night. The scores were 19-25 & 7-25. The leading scorers are below:

Izzy Pittenger- 4 aces, 2 assist, 2 kills

Allie Hansen- 1 ace, 3 digs

Scarlett Miner- 1 ace, 3 digs, 1 kill

Emma Bovelle- 2 aces, 1 kill

Last night the 8th Grade Lady Redbirds started off their season playing against Seneca. The first game jitters got the best of them during the first set but after a reset, they were working together to compete with Seneca.

Skylar Burke had 2 aces, 1 dig 1 assist and 1 kill.

Delilah Bowman had 2 aces, and a dig.Charleigh Wilkey had 1 kill and a block.

Delani Leonard has 2 digs.

Lila Tjelle had an ace

Jan 10

The 8th Grade Redbirds pick up a win in their regular season finale with a 45-40 win over Indian Creek. The Redbirds are now 8-4. Leading in scoring was Levi Ochoa with 19 points including 2 3-pointers. Jace Jensen had 8 points with 2 3-pointers. Nate Wilkey had 5 points. Kade Jensen also had 5 points with a 3-pointer. Braxton Flahaut had 3 points off a 3 pointer and Max Veselak had 2 points. The Redbirds next game is the IVC Tournament as the 1 seed vs 4 seed Saratoga Wednesday in Dwight.

Jan 8

7th/8th Boys Basketball:

The 7th Grade Redbirds opened the new year with a dominant 41–21 victory over Wilmington, improving their record to 10–1 on the season. The Redbirds will return to action at home this Saturday against Indian Creek.

Leading the way was Kade Jensen with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals. Jaxon Lee added 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Braiden Bachand contributed 6 points and 8 rebounds.

A great team win—way to go, boys!

The 8th grade Redbirds move to 7-4 after picking up a win on 8th grade night beating Wilmington 36-20. Levi Ochoa led scoring with 11 points with 1 3-pointer. Kade Jensen had 8 points. Braxton Flahaut and Jace Jensen each had 5 points with 1 3-pointer each. Van Patten had 3 points. Noah Shores also had 3 points making 1 3-pointer. Max Veselak had 1 point. The Redbirds play next on 1/10 against Indian Creek.

Dwight 8th Grade Redbird Basketball Team

Wrestling:

The Redbirds wrestled two teams last night at Coal City defeating Old Quarry 36-18

Wrestlers such as Nicole Faulds. Mia Hoffner. Jace Pokarney, Carlos Ochoa, Tanner Buchaneu and Blayze Halstead all scored victories

The Redbirds lost to Plano 12-33 wrestlers Carlos Ochoa and Asa Lasser scored great pi fall wins in their respective matches. Way to go Redbirds!

Dec 16

Redbird Wrestlers: The Redbirds wrestled in a Quad meet last night at Clifton Nash. Many wrestlers scored great victories and pins such as

Charlotte Sassenger

Anthony Solis

Jack Tjelle

Henry Sassenger

Jace Pokarney

Carlos Ochoa

Easton Coyle

Blayze Halstead

Everyone wrestled hard and had a great night

Dec 16

7th/8th Boys Basketball:

The 8th grade Redbirds move to 6-4 (3-1) and clinch a top 2 seed in the IVC conference Tournament with a 49-41 win at Saratoga. Leading in scoring was Levi Ochoa with 17 points with 1 3-pointer. Kade Jensen had 10 points with 1 3-pointer. Braxton Flahaut had 9 points with 3 3-pointers. Jace Jensen had 7 points with 1 3-pointer and Nate Wilkey had 6 points. The Redbirds play next for their 8th grade night on January 8, 2026 against Wilmington.

The Redbirds traveled to Saratoga last night for a conference matchup and came away with a hard-fought 35–29 victory, remaining undefeated in conference play. Leading the charge was Kade Jensen with 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Nate Wilkey added a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Daris Brahimi contributed 6 points, 3 steals, and 2 assists. The Redbirds battled all night and now improve to 5–0 in conference play and 9–1 on the season. Great job, Redbirds!

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The 6th grade boys basketball team hosted Saratoga last night to cap off their season. The A team battled hard against a very tough Saratoga team falling short 35-7. The Redbirds were led by Caiden Bean who had 3 points. Reed Oswald had 2. Lane Carey and RJ Christenson both hit a free throw.

The B team came out in a thriller against Saratoga to end their season. Jack Veslak and Lane Carey scored late in the 2nd half to bring the game to 8-8 at the end of regulation. Peyton Larkin hit a massive 3 pointer late in OT to tie the game and extend it to double OT. The game ultimately ended up in a triple OT free throw shootout where the Redbirds fell just short. Lane Carey had 4 points. Jack Veselak had 4 points, Peyton Larkin had 3 points and Blake Taplin knocked down a huge free throw!

The Redbirds played great all season. A date for an awards night will be decided soon and will be sent out on Remind.

Dec 10

8th Boys Basketball:

The 8th Grade Redbirds move to 5-4 (2-1) with a 37-30 win over Mazon. Leading in scoring was Kade Jensen with 13 points. Levi Ochoa had 11 points including 2 3-pointers. Jace Jensen had 8 points with 2 3-pointers. Braxton Flahaut and Nash Miner each had 2 points. Nate Wilkey had 1. The Redbirds are back in action 10/16 at Saratoga.

7th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds hosted MVK in a home conference matchup last night and rolled to an impressive 54–7 victory!

Leading the way was Daris Brahimi, who filled the stat sheet with 9 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds. Chance Wilkey powered the Redbirds on the glass with 8 points and 8 rebounds, while Nate Wilkey added 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Contributing to the dominant team win were Cooper Irvin with 6 points and 3 rebounds, and Stone Skelton, who added 4 points.

With the win, the 7th-grade Redbirds improve to 8–1 on the season. The team will hit the road next Tuesday to face Saratoga in another conference showdown.

Dec 9

The Redbird wrestling team had their first meet of the season at Ottawa Shepard versus Ottawa and Plano. Dwight defeated Ottawa 36-18 lost to Plano 35-9.

Many wrestlers scored pinfall victories throughout the night like. Carlos Ochoa, Henry Sassenger, Jace Pokarney, Asa Lasser, Blayze Halstead, and Mia Thompson all won by pin.

It was a great start to the season!

7th/8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds traveled to Gardner for a conference matchup and dominated from start to finish, earning a decisive 62–22 victory.

Standout Performances:

Nate Wilkey: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

Jaxon Lee: 18 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

Kade Jensen: 10 points, 3 steals, 4 assists

Braiden Bachand: 8 points, 3 rebounds

Stone Skelton: 4 points

A strong team effort all around as the Redbirds improve to 7–1 overall and 2–0 in conference play. The Redbirds are back in action Wednesday night at home against MVK. Great win, boys!

The 8th grade Redbirds picked up a big conference 50-33 win at Gardner. After being down 12-3 in the first quarter the Redbirds fought back and ran away with the game in the 4th quarter. Levi Ochoa lead with 14 points. Braxton Flahaut had 14 points with 3 3-pointers. Jace Jensen had 8 points with 2 3-pointers. Kade Jensen had 8 points as well. Nate Wilkey had 7 points. The Redbirds are back in action in conference play on 12/10 against Mazon.

5th/6th Boys Basketball: The 5th/6th grade boys Basketball team hosted Gardner last night. The A Team bounced back after a slow 2-12 first quarter, outscoring Gardner 18-6 in the 2nd half with a chance to tie at the end, ultimately falling short 29-32. Leading the team in scoring were Reed Oswald and Seth Irvin with 8 points each. RJ Christenson and Mason Bunting had 4 points, respectively. Jace Boudreau knocked down a big 3, and Rocco had a bucket. Seth Irvin and Mason Bunting led the team in steals.

The B team came out with just 5 players in an extremely tight matchup against Gardner. The game went back and forth down to the wire where ultimately the Redbirds fell just short, 10-11.

Leading the team in points was Peyton Larkin who scored 8. Jack Vesalak knocked down a bucket as well.

The A Team now moves to 4-6 and the B Team moves to 6-3 on the year.

Dec 8

7th/8th Boys Basketball:

The 7th Grade Redbirds took on Reed-Custer at home last night and came away with a dominant 43–5 victory.

Leading the way was Kade Jensen with 11 points, 7 steals, and 7 rebounds. Nate Wilkey added 10 points, 5 steals, and 5 boards, while Chase Wilkey contributed 8 points along with a rebound and a steal.

The Redbirds also saw strong efforts from Jaxon Lee, who put up 7 points and 3 steals, and Braiden Bachand, who recorded 8 points and 8 rebounds.

A true team win for the Redbirds! The boys will travel to Gardner tomorrow to take on GSW. 7th-grade boys improve to 6–1!

The 8th Grade Redbirds fall to 3-4 (0-1) on the season in a 35-41 loss to Reed Custer. Leading in scoring was Jace Jensen with 15 points with 4 3-pointers. Levi Ochoa at 9 points. Nate Wilkey and Kade Jensen each had 4 points. Braxton Flahaut had 4 points. Nash Miner had 1 point. The Redbirds are back in conference play at GSW on 12/9.

Dec 2

7th/8th Grade Girls Basketball:

The 8th grade girls basketball team had a disappointing end to an otherwise great season after losing to Fieldcrest 32-29. Izzy Pittenger had 6 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Skylar Burke had 4 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. Claire Tjelle had 12 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal. Evelyn Hansen had 1 rebound and 1 steal. Lila Tjelle had 7 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals. Olivia Turner had 11 rebounds. The girls improved greatly both as individuals and as a team and Coach Pittenger is proud of the effort they put in all season. He also wishes the 8th grade girls good luck in their upcoming High School basketball careers.

7th/8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds hit the road to Seneca for their first conference matchup of the year and came away with a big 39–19 victory!

Kade Jensen led the way with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 steals. Jaxon Lee added 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 steals, while Nathen Wilkey contributed 5 points, an impressive 15 rebounds, and 4 steals. It was another well-rounded team effort, with nearly everyone chipping in offensively.

With the win, the Redbirds improve to 5–1 and will be back in action next Monday at home against Reed-Custer. Great job, Redbirds, and good luck next week!

Nov 22

The 8th grade Redbirds fall to 3-2 on the season after a 12-44 loss to Prarie Central. Leading in scoring was Kade Jensen with 5 points. Levi Ochoa had 4 points. Nate Wilkey, Jace Jensen, and Braxton Fluhaut each had 1 point. The Redbirds are back in action against in a home game vs Saunimen on 12/1.

The 7th grade girls basketball team ended their season Saturday losing to Ogelsby Washington. Despite the disappointing ending the girls had a successful season going 12-9 on the year and finishing the season as better basketball players both individually and as a team.

Nov 20

The 7th grade girls basketball team closed out their regular season with a 32-16 win over Limestone last night. Izzy Pittenger had 10 points, 1 rebounds, 2 assists and 7 steals. Aubrey Watts had 2 points, 1 rebound and 2 steals. Evelyn Hansen had 2 points and 6 rebounds. Olivia Turner had 12 points and 6 rebounds. Scarlett Miner had 2 points and 2 rebounds. The 7th grade team will play Oglesby in the first round of Regionals tomorrow morning at 9am at MVK.

The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Limestone 29-19. Izzy Pittenger had 6 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists and 7 steals. Skylar Burke had 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals. Claire Tjelle had 10 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Lila Tjelle had 7 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 5 steals. Olivia Turner had 6 rebounds and Scarlett Miner had 1 rebound. The 8th grade girls will start their Regionals on Dec 1.

Nov 19

7th/8th Boys Basketball:

The 8th grade Redbirds moved to 3-1 on the season after picking up a 64-47 win vs Saunemin. The Redbirds connected for 9 3-pointers in the game. Leading in scoring was Levi Ochoa with 24 points. Jace Jensen had 19 points with 5 3-pointers. Braxton Flahaut with 14 points including 4 3-pointers. Nate Wilkey had 6 points and Nash miner had 1. The Redbirds move on to the Livingston County Tournament consolation championship Saturday (11/22) morning at St Mary’s.

Nov 18

7th/8th Grade Girls Basketball:

The 7th grade girls basketball team lost to Flanagan. Allie Hansen had 2 rebounds. Mia Hoffner had 2 points. Opal Moore had 2 points and 1 assist. Luna Parker had 1 assist. Izzy Pittenger had 2 points, 2 assists and 3 steals. Evelyn Hansen had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Tinley O’Donnell had 1 rebound. Olivia Turner had 6 points and 3 rebounds. Scarlett Miner had 2 points and 1 rebound.

The 8th grade girls basketball team lost to Flanagan. Izzy Pittenger had 1 assist and 2 steals. Skylar Burke had 6 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Claire Tjelle had 1 point, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal. Lila Tjelle had 5 rebounds.

Nov 17

The 7th grade girls basketball team lost to Woodland last 23-13. Mia Hoffner had 2 points. Izzy Pittenger had 3 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Aubrey Watts had a steal. Makenzie Mallaney had 2 points. Evelyn Hansen had 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Olivia Turner had 2 points and 1 rebound. Scarlett Miner had 1 steal.

The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Woodland 41-19. Izzy Pittenger had 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Sklar Burke had 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals. Claire Tjelle had 15 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Lila Tjelle had 8 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals. Olivia Turner had 5 rebounds and a steal. Scarlett Miner had 4 rebounds.

Nov 15 Livingston County Tournament

7th Grade Boys



The Redbirds traveled to Flanagan on Saturday morning and came away with a dominant 50–21 victory.

Kade Jensen led the charge with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 steals. Nathan Wilkey contributed 9 points and 10 rebounds, while Chase Wilkey added 6 points and 2 steals. Darius Brahimi and Cason Bean each chipped in 5 points and 3 steals apiece.

The Redbirds improve to 3–0 and will be back in Flanagan on Monday night for the second round at 6 PM!

8th Grade Boys

The 8th grade Redbirds suffered their first lost of the season in the Livingston County Tournament in a 40-46 loss to Flanagan. Levi Ochoa led all scoring with 18 points with 1 3-pointer. Jace Jensen had 12 points with 3 3-pointers. Nate Wilkey had 4 points. Braxton Flahaut, Nash Miner, and Kade Jensen each had 2 points. The Redbirds play next in the Livingston County Tournament Wednesday at Pontiac.

Nov 13

7th/8th Grade Girls Basketball:

The 7th grade girls basketball team beat Pontiac St. Mary’s last night 36-12. Allie Hansen had 12 points, 2 rebounds and 5 steals. Izzy Pittenger had 7 points, 2 rebounds and 7 steals. Aubrey Watts had 6 points and 7 steals. Makenzie Mallaney had 2 assists and 3 steals. Evelyn Hansen had 6 points and 7 rebounds. Olivia Turner had 4 points and 6 rebounds. Scarlett Miner had 8 rebounds.

The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Pontiac St. Mary’s 37-7. Izzy Pittenger had 4 points and 2 steals. Skylar Burke had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals. Claire Tjelle had 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals. Lila Tjelle had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Olivia Turner had 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Scarlett Miner had 1 rebound.

7th/8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds went on the road to Limestone last night and came away with a 38–29 victory.

Leading the charge was Nate Wilkey with 11 points and 9 rebounds, followed by Jaxon Lee with 10 points and 7 boards. Kade Jensen added 6 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Chase Wilkey turned in a strong defensive performance with 7 steals and 4 points.

Great win, boys! The Redbirds improve to 2–0 and will take on Flanagan in Flanagan at 9 a.m. this Saturday to open the first round of the Livingston County Tournament!

The 8th Grade Redbirds move to 2-0 on the season after beating Limestone 31-28. The Redbirds were down 9 points to start the fourth quarter but were able to battle their way back and win. Leading in scoring was Levi Ochoa with 13 points including 2 3-pointers. Jace Jensen had 8 points with 2 3-pointers. Kade Jensen and Nate Wilkey each had 3 points. Nash Miner had 2 points. The Redbirds begin Livingston County Tournament play Saturday November 15th at Flanagan.

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds traveled to Herscher limestone last night. Limestone came out tough with a 21 man 6th grade roster. The Redbirds fought tooth and nail but ultimately fell just short 21-16. The boys are now 2-3 with games against mvk and Morris this Saturday in Dwight @ 9am.

In the B game the Redbirds came out and won 11-10. Jack Veselak hit a game winning 3 with .6 seconds left to win the game. The Redbirds stormed the court and the B team now moves to 3-2 on the season

Nov 12

The 6th grade Dwight Redbirds traveled to Elwood last night where they took on the Tigers. The boys came out firing on all cylinders putting the Redbirds up 36-4 in the first half. A lot of guys stepped up big in the 2nd half to seal the deal 47-6. The Redbirds have found a spark after a slow start and are now 2-2 on a 2 game winning streak.

Nov 11

7th/8th Grade Girls Basketball:

The 7th grade girls basketball team came back from a 9-0 first quarter deficit to beat Lexington 22-21. Allie Hansen had 2 points and a steal. Izzy Pittenger had 14 points and 4 steals. Makenzie Mallaney had 2 steals. Evelyn Hansen had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Olivia Turner had 2 points and 2 rebounds. Scarlett Miner had 2 rebounds.

The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Lexington 31-28. Izzy Pittenger had 5 points, 1 assist and 1 steal. Skylar Burke had 8 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal. Claire Tjelle had 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Lila Tjelle had 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal. Olivia Turner had 5 rebounds and her lone point was a big free throw to put the Redbirds up 3 with 2.7 seconds left.

Nov 10

The 7th grade girls basketball team beat Morris Grade School 39-10 last night. Allie Hansen had 2 points and 2 rebounds. Izzy Pittenger had 11 points, 4 assists and 5 steals. Aubrey Watts had 6 points. McKenzie Mallaney had 6 points. Evelyn Hansen had 6 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals. Tinley O’Donnell had 2 points and 2 rebounds. Olivia Turner had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Scarlett Miner had 2 points and 4 rebounds.

The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Morris Grade school 24-18. Izzy Pittenger had 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Aubrey Watts had a rebound and a steal. Skylar Burke had 8 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals. Claire Tjelle had 8 points, 10 rebounds and a steal. Lila Tjelle had 2 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals. Olivia Turner had 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.

Nov 5

7th/8th Grade Girls Basketball: The 8th grade girls basketball team lost in the IVC tournament to Saratoga 29-15.

Nov 4

The 7th grade girls basketball team played well but lost to MVK last night in the IVC tournament. Izzy Pittenger had 4 points and 7 steals. Aubrey Watts had 4 points and 3 steals. Evelyn Hansen had 2 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Tinley O’Donnell had 2 points and a steal. Olivia Turner had 2 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Scarlett Mner had 3 rebounds and 1 steal.

Nov 3

7th/8th Boys Basketball: Redbirds Soar Past Odell in Season Opener!

The Redbirds opened their season in dominant fashion with a convincing 45–20 home win over Odell. Leading the way was Daris Brahimi with 12 points, followed by Jaxon Lee with 10, Chase Wilkey with 8, and Kade Jensen adding 7. Also contributing to the balanced attack were Braiden Bachand with 4 points, while Nate Wilkey and Cooper Irvin chipped in 2 apiece.

With the victory, the Redbirds improve to 1–0 on the season. Great team effort and an awesome start—way to go, Redbirds!

The 8th grade Redbirds picked up a victory in their season opener vs Odell. Leading the way in scoring was Levi Ochoa with 22 points. Nate Wilkey had 10 points. Nash Miner had 6 points. Kade Jensen had 3 points. Jace Jensen and Max Veslak each had 2 points. Braxton Flauhout had 1 point. The Redbirds are 1-0 on the season and back in action next week at Limestone.

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds fell behind early against the Odell Rams but overcame nearly a 20 point halftime deficit to bring the game back to 23-24 in the last minutes of the fourth quarter. Although they fell just short, they showed grit and determination and never gave up. They were led by Reed Oswald with 8 points followed by RJ Christenson with 6 and Kaiden bean with 4. Seth Irvin also knocked down a huge bucket. We’re back in action tonight Home vs Coal City at 4:30.