Dwight EMS — January 2026 Call Data
Total responses: 156 (5.4/day avg.)
A 15.6% increase from December 2025 and a 7.6% increase from January 2025.
Ambulance hours committed: 167 hours
(Total time our units were tied up on calls and responses.)
Day vs. Night: 90 day calls (58%) / 66 night calls (42%)
Outside-village responses: ~29%
(Calls in the fire district and nearby areas we cover and respond to.)
Call types (quick breakdown):
• 77 medical transports
• 19 medical (no transport)
• 8 motor vehicle crash-related
• 16 fire standby/assist
• 7 cancelled en route
• 11 citizen assists
Mutual aid: 28 total
• 7 given / 21 received
Training completed: 36 hours
Continuing education and hands-on skills training completed by our providers