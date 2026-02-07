Dwight EMS — January 2026 Call Data

Total responses: 156 (5.4/day avg.) A 15.6% increase from December 2025 and a 7.6% increase from January 2025.

Ambulance hours committed: 167 hours (Total time our units were tied up on calls and responses.)

Day vs. Night: 90 day calls (58%) / 66 night calls (42%) Outside-village responses: ~29% (Calls in the fire district and nearby areas we cover and respond to.)

Call types (quick breakdown): • 77 medical transports • 19 medical (no transport) • 8 motor vehicle crash-related • 16 fire standby/assist • 7 cancelled en route • 11 citizen assists

Mutual aid: 28 total • 7 given / 21 received