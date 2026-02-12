REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library

On February 11, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board Vice-President Mark Christenson called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Brad Hansen; Ryan Kodat; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: Lori Bowman; Jaime Mallaney

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz,

Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH

Mrs. Schultz announced that Sharon Scrivner had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

Mr. DeLong announced that the 7th Grade Boys Basketball team placed 4th in state last week. Most of the team was in attendance and they were recognized as well as Coach Jeremy Kapper and Coach Cal Vigna. The Board received a thank-you card from the family of Dan Pfeifer (Amy Veselak’s father).

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read. Mrs. Schultz distributed winter benchmarking data to the Board.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read. He noted that this is Student Council Spirit Week.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that he had received a more detailed estimate for the cost of the sewer replacement project. He noted that it should come in significantly lower than expected, potentially in the $250,000 to $350,000 range, including replacing the tile with commercial vinyl plank flooring. He is working on the bid for this project and expects to have an action item by the April meeting. He also has been working with Jack Connor to get an idea on cost for a storage shed/maintenance garage. They are working on a projected 40’ x 60’ building with electrical and a loft at an approximate cost of $100,000. Mr. DeLong noted that we have money in Fund 60 that is to be used for this type of project.

Mr. DeLong reported that he has been asked to join the Greater Livingston County Economic Development Council (GLCEDC). By attending their board meetings, this would give him more influence on and greater access to information regarding the economic developments that are happening in Dwight and the rest of the county. The cost of this membership is $1,000 and would be split between the GS and HS.

Mr. DeLong reported on a recent uptick in disrespectful and uncalled for behavior directed at staff members in the circle drive during drop off and pick up times. Mr. DeLong stated that this behavior will not be tolerated and asked for the board’s support to which they agreed on. Mr. DeLong stated that we all know that the circle drive has been an issue for many years and several options have been explored. He also reported that 97% of the people follow the procedures that are put into place and do not cause any issues. It is a handful of people that create the issues and become disrespectful when they are asked to follow the set procedures. Mr. DeLong stated that after school it is normal for the entire PreK-4 area to be cleared out by around 3:04 and the jr high end by around 3:09. It takes no more than 5 minutes for pick up when people are patient, respectful and follow the set procedures. Mr. DeLong discussed potential steps to follow for those that continue to cause issues and/or are disrespectful to staff.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Entered into Executive Session at 6:18 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c,#1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

exited Executive Session at 6:25 p.m.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the January 14, 2026 Regular Board Meeting

2) Bills

3) Approve employment, Cari Parker, Substitute Teacher

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong announced that graduation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in the DTH gym.

Mr. DeLong presented the committee’s proposal for the 2026-27 school calendar. Students will begin August 24.

Mr. DeLong forwarded a request from the Student Council to be allowed to attend an overnight StudentCouncil Convention in Springfield on April 17-18, 2026.

Mr. DeLong introduced new Principal candidate Michelle “Shellee” Tyne to the Board. He proposed a 2-year contract for Tyne for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years.

Adjourned the meeting at 6:32 p.m.