7th Boys Basketball:

The 7th Grade Boys Basketball team traveled to Meridian High School in Macon Illinois to participate in the IESA State Finals Tournament. In the first game they came out victorious over Peoria St. Philomena by a score of 33 to 29 and advanced to the Semi-finals later in the day. Kade Jensen led the way in scoring with 13 points and Nate Wilkey chipped in 10 points.

In the Semifinals the Redbirds fought hard but ultimately fell to Winchester 51- to 38. Nate Wilkey led the way with 13 points and Jaxon Lee chipped in 9 points.

The Redbirds will play in the IESA 3rd and 4th Place game against Normal Epiphany this Thursday at 6pm at Meridian High School. More information will be coming out soon about a Fan Bus.