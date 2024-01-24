The Trojan boys started the season with a trip to the Grayslake Central Throwcase V with 4 throwers. In the F/S competition, Evan Olson finished 1st with a tremendous PR throw of 45’5″ by over 3 feet. Alex Ortiz had a strong meet with a 28’3.25″ which is close to his personal best.

In the varsity meet, there was some terrific throwers as the top 3 winners broke the old meet record. Graham Meister threw over 60 feet twice, broke the meet record by 21 inches with a toss of 60′ 9″and finished third. Filemon Ortiz finished the day with a personal record of 37′ 9.25″ which was 5 feet further than last season. The coaches were proud of our throwers when everyone did their best. Congratulations! On Thursday, the Trojans teams will travel to Olivet Nazarene U. for a very competitive meet. Everyone is excited.