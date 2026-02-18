The Dwight Township High School Art 3 students in Mrs. Farrell-Levange’s classes have been working hard since October creating several ceramic vessels through a choice of wheel throwing, slab building, slump method or slip casting. Their goal was to create ceramic bowls to be auctioned off for the DTHS Empty Bowl Campaign where hand made bowls are auctioned off to the community and the proceeds will be donated to help a fill the Trojan Food Pantry.

This is DTHS’s 6th annual Empty Bowls Silent Art Auction and we are inviting the community to place their bids. The silent art auction will be hosted online through DTHS Empty Bowls Website from February 18 to 25 at 2pm. The winners will be notified after 2pm on February 25 of their winning bid. Please click on this link to access the LIVE silent art auction to place your bid on the bowl that you are most interested in. https://sites.google.com/dwight.k12.il.us/dthssilentartauction/home

The student artist who receives the highest bid will win a prize sponsored by the DTHS Fine Arts Department for their hard work and creative endeavors in this Empty Bowls Campaign. Friends and family and the public are invited to participate in the silent art auction by accessing the DTHS Empty Bowls Website and placing your live bid. Those that have won their bid will be invited to attend a soup luncheon held at DTHS’s library Friday February 27, 2026 from 11:30 am to Noon. DTHS very own Foods classes lead by Mrs. Fritnitch, will be preparing several great soup choices with biscuits for winners to enjoy for lunch while collecting their one of a kind ceramic artwork.