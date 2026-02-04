Central Illinois Girl Scouts Kick Off Cookie Season on February 13

by Welcoming Exploremores™ to the Cookie Lineup

Girl Scouts throughout central Illinois embark on the highly anticipated 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season, channeling their entrepreneurial skills through creativity and exploration.

(Springfield, IL – February 4, 2026) On February 13, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois will kick off the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie™ season as local Girl Scouts explore more possibilities through the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world.

“Every box of Girl Scout Cookies represents far more than a delicious treat; it’s a catalyst for local change,” said Jennifer Sedbrook, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois. “Because 100% of the net proceeds stay within our community, each purchase directly funds the service projects, outdoor adventures, and skill-building programs that help area girls thrive today and lead tomorrow.”

Exploremores™, a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie, will join the legendary lineup for the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season. Filled with delicious flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème, Exploremores reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout. In addition to the exciting new cookie, the 2026 cookie lineup will include fan favorites such as Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties® and more.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program® provides invaluable entrepreneurial skills for Girl Scouts across the country and funds experiences such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp. From a curious kindergartener, amazed by giraffes at the local zoo, to a middle schooler finding the courage to go on her first overnight trip with her troop, Girl Scouts know the road to discovery starts with exploration. Each cookie season, Girl Scouts develop important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics through the Girl Scout Cookie Program. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

Right now, central Illinois Girl Scouts are exploring who they are, what they can do and all they can become. Your purchase helps them make their community, and the world, a better place — one box of cookies at a time.

If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder by entering your zip code. There you can find a troop selling at a nearby booth, or you can purchase cookies to be shipped directly to you and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.

If you would like to be connected to a local troop selling Girl Scout Cookies, you can fill out the Cookie Finder Customer Request form.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about Girl Scout Cookie news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy.

Girl Scout Cookie™ season in central Illinois runs February 13 – March 29.

Girls in grades K–12 can start their journey toward fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any time of year. Life’s more fun when you explore more! Unbox the future with Girl Scouts by joining the world’s largest girl-led organization or learn how to become a volunteer at GetYourGirlPower.org.

Interviews: Girl Scouts of Central Illinois staff is available for interviews. To schedule an interview, please contact Katrina Steubinger at 309-282-0823 or ksteubinger@girlscouts-gsci.org.

Assets: Pictures and logo (updated) can be downloaded here.

About Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois (GSCI) serves over 10,000 girls and 2,000 adult members in 38 counties throughout central Illinois with the mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Through GSCI’s programming, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges – whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and thousands of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join, volunteer, reconnect, or support Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, visit GetYourGirlPower.org or call 888-623-1237.