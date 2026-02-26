The Dwight Village Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 24.

In attendance were trustees Joshua Jahn, Austin Haacke, Deb Karch, and Dan Hansen. Trustees Pete Meister and Marla Kinkade were absent.

Others in attendance were Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, and Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.

Four Dwight Police Officers were presented with commendations by Chief of Police Mike Nolan for their roles in recent department incidents.

Left to Right, Hunter Killian, Tyler Calhoun, Darek Perrine, Jeremy Helsing, and Chief of Police Mike Nolan.

The commendations can be read here:

Killion – Calhoun Commendation

Perrine – Helsing Commendation

The following Consent Agenda items were approved:

Minutes of January 27, 2026, Village Board Meeting Minutes of February 17, 2026, Committee Meetings December 2025 Treasurer’s Report January 2026 Treasurer’s Report TIF District III interfund reimbursement to the General Fund $31,347.29

In Public Forum, Dwight High School student Luke Josefik presented to the Board his Eagle Scout program designed to create catfish spawning boxes at Lions Lake.

ORDINANCES / RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 2026-01, an agreement with Heritage Corridor, was passed with the following language:

CVB ( Corridor Convention Visitors Bureau) will provide funding to design, fabricate, and install new murals and replace EV charger at Ambler Texaco Visitor Center in the VILLAGE. The first mural, The Paper (204 E. Chippewa) will highlight history/opening of the Texaco station from the newspaper. The second mural, The Keeley Cure (101 W. South Street) will be on the Keeley Building. Per SHPO notations: the proposed mural must be painted on only the north-facing elevation and must not wrap around the west (primary) elevation. The historic, unpainted, concrete planter wall must not be painted. The EV charger will replace a current broken/unusable EV Charging Station at the Ambler Texaco Visitor Center; and

As consideration for the project management (including grant reporting) of said Attraction (murals and EV charger), the VILLAGE agrees to a one-time payment of three thousand dollars ($3,000) to CVB to cover project management costs for the attraction-murals. VILLAGE agrees to make the one-time payment on or before April 30, 2026.

Ordinance 1563 was passed establishing the position of Public Information Officer.

Ordinance 1564 was passed to address Lift Assist Fees.

Ordinance 1566 was passed Regulating Ground Mounted Solar Energy Systems

This Ordinance establishes regulations for ground-mounted solar energy systems within the Village of Dwight. Ground-mounted solar energy systems shall be prohibited in residential zoning districts and may be permitted only by special use within commercial and industrial zoning districts, subject to the requirements set forth within the ordinance.

OLD BUSINESS

A motion to approve a recommendation/special use permit for Nature Inc at 200-204 S. Franklin was approved pending the appropriate fire alarm system was installed and verified.

NEW BUSINESS

The following items were approved:

Payments in between board meetings of $237,357.62 Payments dated 2/24/2026 in the amount of $40,440.41 Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt at Renfrew Park on 4/4/26 Final payment to Innovation Landscape, Inc $37,048.00. Dwight Diamond Dawgs 13U Baseball use of Renfrew Park Baseball Field

The Board then moved into Executive Session to discuss: