REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room

On February 18, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Joel Sandeno called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Kim Frauli; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Max Sulzberger

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Amie Thompson as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

Members of the Drama Department were in attendance to hold a brief performance from the upcoming spring musical, The Addams Family.

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that longtime DTHS event worker and DTHS Hall of Famer, Henry Lund recently passed away. He acknowledged Lund’s many years of service to DTHS through his work with the Football chain gang and ticket taking at over 40 years of Dwight athletic events.

Mr. DeLong reported that he has been asked to join the Greater Livingston County Economic Development Council (GLCEDC). By attending their board meetings, this would give him more influence on and greater access to information regarding the economic developments that are happening in Dwight and the rest of the county. The cost of this membership is $1,000 and would be split between the GS and HS.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

11) Minutes of the January 21, 2026 Regular Board Meeting

2) Bills

3) Approve Employment, Cari Parker, Substitute Teacher

4) Approve Employment, Gunnar Tejes, Substitute Teacher

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong announced that graduation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in the DTHS gym.

Mr. DeLong presented the committee’s proposal for the 2026-27 school calendar. The first day of students is slated for August 24.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Entered into Executive Session at 6:18 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. exited Executive Session at 6:43 p.m.

adjourned the meeting at 6:43 p.m.