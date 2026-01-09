Station 343 Restaurant in dwight recently announced upcoming changes in their operation. Below is their post from Facebook on December 28:

After 13 incredible years of serving Dwight, we will be closing after dinner service on New Years Eve to begin a full refresh and rebrand of our restaurant.

This is not a goodbye… it’s the start of something exciting!

We’ve listened to your feedback, and we’re working hard on a new menu and a more affordable hometown friendly dining experience you can enjoy with your family and friends.

All existing Station 343 gift cards will continue to be honored.

We want to thank every one of you who has supported Station 343 over the years — through the busy nights, the quiet nights, the events, the celebrations, and everything in between. This community means the world to us.

We’ll be sharing sneak peeks and updates throughout January as we get closer to our grand reopening with our new ideas and menu!

Be sure to make your reservation and join us on New Year’s Eve for our final night before our rebrand begins!

Thank you, Dwight, for the past 13 years. We can’t wait to welcome you back to the next chapter.