Slammers Exercised 2026 Club Options

Fifteen Players Return With One New Arrival

JOLIET, IL – The Joliet Slammers have exercised contract options on 13 players as the organization continues to build its roster ahead of the 2026 season.

The group of returning players features a balance of pitching and position players, providing the Slammers with a strong foundation as preparations begin for the upcoming season.

Pitchers: Aiden McAvoy, Andrew Guardino, Chase Hopewell, C.J. Blowers, Eddie Kaftan, Gunnar Kines, Michael Grogan, Ryan Daly, Ty Rybarczyk

Infielders: Braylin Marine, Ian Battipaglia

Outfielders: Blake Berry, Liam McArthur

Over the last couple of months the Slammers have re-signed catcher Brandon Heidal and RHP Greyson Linderman. They are also excited to welcome RHP Austin Baugh to the 2026 roster.

With a core group secured for 2026, the Slammers will continue shaping the roster in the coming months, with additional player announcements to be made as the offseason progresses.

