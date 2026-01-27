PRE-SEASON BASEBALL CLINIC
LOCATION: Dwight High School Fieldhouse
WHO – Any boy in grades 3 to 8
DATES – Sunday February 15 & 22 9 – 11 am
FOCUS –
- Individual and small group instruction
- Preseason warm-up with lots of swings
- Hitting stations will include situational hitting, bunting, opposite field tee work, flip drills, and swing breakdown
- Fielding and throwing fundamentals
- Pitching / Catching basics
FEE – $25 ( cash or xenmato Mickey_McDowell 3)
TO PREREGISTER and or QUESTIONS. Textor Call Jerry McDowell @ 815-735- 6387 Or Mickey McDowell@ 815-735-4889
