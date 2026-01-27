PRE-SEASON BASEBALL CLINIC

LOCATION: Dwight High School Fieldhouse

WHO – Any boy in grades 3 to 8

DATES – Sunday February 15 & 22 9 – 11 am

FOCUS –

Individual and small group instruction

Preseason warm-up with lots of swings

Hitting stations will include situational hitting, bunting, opposite field tee work, flip drills, and swing breakdown

Fielding and throwing fundamentals

Pitching / Catching basics

FEE – $25 ( cash or xenmato Mickey_McDowell 3)

TO PREREGISTER and or QUESTIONS. Textor Call Jerry McDowell @ 815-735- 6387 Or Mickey McDowell@ 815-735-4889

(Bring this portion with Fee to 1st day of camp On Feb 15)

NAME – __________________________________________

GRADE – __________________________________________

PARENT CONTACT NUMBER: __________________________________________