Prairie Creek Library February Events

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has fun activities scheduled for February and into the new year. All of these programs are free (unless otherwise specifically indicated) and open to the public. You do not need a library card to register. However, you do need to reserve a spot, as some programs have limited spaces available.

Paint and Plant, an adult and teen craft, will be held at 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 5. Please note this program DOES have a $25 fee. Rejuvenate Plants & Wellness from Crest Hill will lead participants in hands-on creative therapy to provide self care through the painting of a 4-inch pot and the planting of a plant. While participants enjoy the activity, they will learn about the importance of mental health and self care. The fee will be paid to Rejuvenate. When signing up for the event at the library, you will be given a link to make your payment. If you prefer to pay cash, you may do that at the library. Seats are not locked in until payment is made.

Cardmaking for Teens and Adults will be available from 10:30 am-1 pm Saturday, Feb. 7. This is an open room craft; come and go as you please. Registration is not necessary. We will have stamps, paper, and embellishments for Valentine cards or other occasions. You bring the creativity.

Fan favorite Leslie Goddard will present Chicago’s Sweet Candy History at 6 pm Tuesday, Feb. 10. For most of its history, Chicago produced 1/3 of the nation’s candy. Snickers, Milky Way, Wrigley’s gum, Frango Mints, Cracker Jack, Baby Ruth, Butterfinger, and Tootsie Rolls were all produced in Chicago. Learn the history of these treats and take a fun candy quiz.

February’s Senior Social will be a Tropical Retreat. Seniors are invited to enjoy an umbrella mocktail while they visit with each other at 1 pm Wednesday, Feb. 11. We will have some tropical 300 piece puzzles available to work on while they chat.

The True Crime Discussion Group will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 12, to discuss the case of Baby Holly. In 1980, Harold and Tina Clouse’s murdered bodies were found in a wooded area near Houston. Their daughter Holly was nowhere to be found. Holly’s remaining family finally found her 40 years later.

Dan Gogh’s Red, White, and Blue will be held at 11 am Monday, Feb. 16. Children are invited to celebrate President’s Day with this art and magic show. Mrs. Flott is offering DCS students Redbird Bucks for attending.

We Were Served by Dead People: First Ladies of the U.S. will be presented at 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 19. A new take on our popular “I Read Dead People” program, various community members will portray some of the country’s First Ladies to tell you about her life and her time serving in the White House.

Family Bingo will be held at 11 am Saturday, Feb. 21. Everyone is welcome to play. Cards will feature fun themes that our younger patrons will enjoy. Prizes will be awarded for each round.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 am Tuesday, Feb. 24. The group will be discussing “No More Tears: The Dark Secrets of Johnson & Johnson” by Gardiner Harris. This is open to all adults. Copies of the book are available for check-out at the circulation desk.

Local author and historian Dale Maley will present The Underground Railroad in Livingston County at 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 26. His presentation will focus on the route from west of Fairbury to Ottawa.

Library favorite Chef Susan presents Irish Cuisine (beyond corned beef) at 6 pm Monday, March 2. Chef Susan will demonstrate how to prepare a selection of Irish dishes, and the audience will have the opportunity to taste test each one. Chef Susan’s programs fill fast, so register early.

To register for any of these programs, call 815-584-3061 or find the sign-up link on Facebook.

The library also offers ongoing programs for which you do not need to register in advance.

Stayin’ Fit and Active meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 am. These are gentle workouts. Mondays will be chair yoga and exercises, Wednesdays will be core and strength, and Friday will be balance workouts. They will NOT meet Dec. 24-28 or Dec 30-Jan. 1.

Toddler Time meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 am and is for children from infancy through age 4 and their caregiver. The program includes stories, crafts, ASL signs, and activities.

For more information on any of these offerings, please call 815-584-3061.