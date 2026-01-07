Steven E. Snyder, 39, of Streator passed away Saturday, January 3, 2026 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria surrounded by his loving family.

Steven was born on February 13th, 1986, to Harold “Mike” and Linda (Noel) Snyder, in Rantoul, IL. He attended GCMS High School in Gibson City, IL, where he played football and basketball, served as his Senior Class President, and graduated as a proud Falcon in 2004. He then attended Eureka College, where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. Steven initially wanted to become a teacher and a coach, but then decided to follow his calling to become a funeral director by transferring to Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Wheeling, IL, where he graduated in 2006.

Steven served his apprenticeship at Lamb-Young Funeral Home in Gibson City, IL, in 2007. He began his career as a Funeral Director/Embalmer at Solon-Telford Funeral Home in Streator, IL, in 2008, where he remained until 2015. Steven accepted a promotion at Hager Memorial Home, serving the community of Dwight, IL and the surrounding area faithfully until 2024. Steven cherished the opportunity and privilege to serve the families of his communities in some of the hardest and darkest moments of their lives. He served them with compassion, patience, and love. He was always eager to ask “How can I help?” and always assured families that if they were worried about something, he was worried about it too.

Steven met his better half (although he didn’t know it yet), Erica, in 2004, began dating her in 2005, and decided to finally marry her and make her a Snyder, in a private ceremony on December 27, 2008. Together they have 4 intelligent and talented children, Lauren Makenzie (17), Oliver Michael (14), Henry Steven (9), and Arthur Griffin (7). Steven’s children are his proudest and most favorite accomplishment.

Steven and his wife were extremely active members in their communities, serving Streator, IL at Central Church of Christ in many capacities, including as youth and high school teachers and leaders, adult small group leaders, and Steven served as a Deacon. He was a proud member of the Streator Lions Club, and he also served as a captain and member of the CCC Men’s softball team.

During his time in Dwight, Steven was an active member of both the Dwight Rotary Club and the Dwight Lions Club. He coached youth baseball, football, and class basketball for many years. Steven was very passionate about coaching, and he took that responsibility seriously, always trying his best to lead by example and instill great sportsmanship, hard work ethics, and Christian values in those he had the privilege of coaching.

By those closest to Steven, he is known for his great sense of humor, incredible storytelling, his love of debate, being the life of the party, his generous hospitality, and always being up for an adventure, no matter what time it was. Steven loved a good rum and coke, a great steak, and was a sucker for a good song. Steven was especially well known for the pride and love he had for his wife and his children. Erica often refers to Steven as the one who always brings the adventure and fun into their home.

Steven is survived by his loving wife, Erica Lynn (Dockrill), his incredible children Lauren, Oliver, Henry, and Arthur Snyder of Streator, his Father and Mother, Mike and Linda (Noel) Snyder of Gibson City, his Mother-in-Law, Rachel Little of Penfield, his siblings Brian (Heather) Snyder of California, Christina Snyder of Gibson City, Jay (Charlotte) Snyder of Charleston, Tony (Heather) Snyder of Indiana, John (Sarah) Snyder of Tennessee, Jessica and Michael Snyder, both of Gibson City, and his sister and brother in-laws, Kayla Dockrill of Decatur, Cass (Joey) Perez of South Carolina, and Christopher Dockrill, of Penfield.

Steven is also survived by his grandfather’s Bernerd Snyder and Howard (Norma) Noel, uncles David and Jim Snyder, aunt Barbara Noel-VanderBoegh, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, and countless beloved friends

Steven was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Audrey Snyder and Rosie Noel, and three longed-for, treasured babies that he and Erica were never able to hold.

Public visitation will be from 2-5 P.M. Sunday, January 11th at the Dwight Baptist Church in Dwight.

A private graveside service will be at St. Anthony Cemetery in Streator.

The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Tributes may be made on the tribute wall found at www.solontelford.com or by following Solon-Telford Funeral Home on Facebook.