Rosemary Cassady, 94, was born at St. Mary’s Hospital, Streator, in May 1931, to Charles and Marie Cassady. She was raised on the family farm in Sunbury Township and educated at Dwight Township High School, and St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Chicago. Having read and reread the 27 Cherry Ames books about nursing in various hospital settings seems to have been a precursor to her career. That, and having had a wonderful role model during a hospitalization, led to more than 30 years as a nurse for the Veterans Administration Hospitals in Dwight and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

While living in the Milwaukee area, she was active at St. Therese Catholic Church, especially the Stephen Ministry and Bible Study. Since moving to Lisle, she has resided at Villa St. Benedict.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Raymond Cassady, M.D., sister-in-law Paula Cassady, brother Richard Cassady, nephews Patrick Cassady and Timothy Cassady, Ph.D., niece Kathleen Cassady, and niece-in-law Shelley Cassady, Ph.D.

She is survived by her sister Patricia Cassady, sister-in-law Janice Cassady, nieces Frankie Feehan (Terry) and Margaret “Peg” Cassady (Paul Burgay), nephews Matthew Cassady, Stephen Cassady (Dawn), Shawn Cassady (Anne), and Charles Cassady (Jenny), as well 13 great and five great-great nieces and nephews. Family meant a great deal to her, and she often reminisced about the picnics and gatherings with both maternal and paternal relatives, lamenting the greater distances apart of more recent times.

Rosemary’s sense of humor was ever present, ranging from droll to slapstick. She loved to laugh and bring joy and laughter to others. Good traits, especially for a nurse. She was a life-long lover of animals, particularly cats (never met one she couldn’t love!), even occasionally traveling with them to Door County on the annual excursion to relax and rejuvenate. She traveled mostly in the States, but with sojourns to Ireland and Hawaii with her sister, and to Italy with her best friends from Milwaukee. Music, theatre, books, flowers, visiting with family and friends, and being outside in nature were her touchstones for peace and tranquility. Certainly, a life worth celebrating. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 26, 2026 at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, 301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 A.M. Monday, January 26, 2026 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 407 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364.

Interment will follow the Mass at St. Anthony Cemetery, 1890-1894 N 14th Rd, Streator, Illinois 61364.

Memorials may be directed to Villa St. Benedict, 1920 Maple Avenue, Lisle IL 60532.

